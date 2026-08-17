Back to school in the UAE: Traffic fines and violations drivers need to know

Here are the key driving violations to avoid during drop-off and pick-up
Dubai: With schools set to reopen across the UAE, roads around schools are expected to become busier as parents drop off and collect children during peak hours.
Motorists should take extra care around school zones, particularly when approaching school buses, pedestrian crossings and busy drop-off areas. Some seemingly minor driving mistakes, such as stopping briefly in the middle of the road or using a mobile phone while waiting in traffic, can result in fines and black points.
Here are some of the key traffic violations motorists should keep in mind as the new school year begins.
One of the most serious school-related traffic violations is failing to stop when a school bus displays its stop sign.
When the sign is activated, motorists must stop rather than driving past the bus. The violation carries a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.
The rule is particularly important during the start of the school year, when school buses will be making frequent stops to pick up and drop off children.
Drivers should therefore be prepared to stop when approaching a school bus and should never attempt to overtake it when its stop sign is activated.
Motorists must give way to pedestrians at designated pedestrian crossings. Failing to do so can result in a Dh500 fine and six black points.
This is particularly important around schools, where large numbers of children and parents may be crossing roads during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up periods.
Drivers approaching a zebra crossing should slow down and be prepared to stop, rather than trying to pass through before a pedestrian crosses.
The morning school run can create significant congestion, and some parents may be tempted to stop in the middle of the road to let their children out before driving away.
However, stopping briefly does not necessarily make the manoeuvre permissible.
UAE school-traffic guidance has repeatedly warned motorists against stopping in the middle of roads outside schools. Depending on the circumstances and the specific violation, drivers can face penalties of up to Dh1,000 and six black points.
Parents should use designated drop-off areas or legal parking spaces rather than stopping in a traffic lane, even if they expect to remain there for only a few seconds.
Finding a parking space near a school can be difficult during peak hours, but motorists should not park wherever there is an empty spot.
UAE parking rules include penalties for parking incorrectly or in prohibited areas. Government guidance, for example, lists a Dh200 fine for parking in a prohibited or incorrect manner in a controlled area.
When dropping off or collecting children, motorists should avoid:
blocking a school entrance;
blocking another vehicle;
parking where no-parking markings apply;
obstructing pedestrian access; or
parking in a way that creates a hazard for children crossing the road.
Even when traffic is moving slowly, a vehicle parked in the wrong place can obstruct other motorists and force pedestrians to move into the road.
Drivers should also pay close attention to speed limits on roads around schools.
While speed limits vary depending on the road, motorists should follow the posted speed limit rather than assuming a standard limit applies to every school zone.
Speeding fines in the UAE increase according to how far a driver exceeds the applicable speed limit, with penalties ranging from hundreds of dirhams to Dh3,000 for the most serious speeding violations, alongside black points and, in certain cases, vehicle impoundment.
With children frequently crossing roads and moving between parked cars, motorists should reduce their speed where required and remain alert even when traffic appears to be moving slowly.
The school run can also create situations where parents are tempted to use their phones behind the wheel.
For example, a driver may want to:
check a WhatsApp message from the school;
call a child waiting outside;
check the school's location;
change a navigation route; or
take a photograph or video on the first day of school.
However, using a mobile phone while driving carries an Dh800 fine and four black points.
Motorists should avoid handling their phones while driving, even when traffic is moving slowly or they are waiting in a school drop-off queue. If a phone needs to be used, the safer option is to park legally and deal with the device while stationary.