GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Too tired to drive? Dubai Police says stop before it is too late

Warning follows Umm Suqeim Street crash after motorist suddenly lost consciousness

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorists with chronic conditions urged to get check-ups and never ignore warning symptoms.
Motorists with chronic conditions urged to get check-ups and never ignore warning symptoms.
Shutterstock

Dubai Police has warned motorists not to drive when severely fatigued, drowsy or experiencing health problems that could suddenly affect their ability to control a vehicle.

The warning covers conditions including low or high blood sugar, high blood pressure, heart disease, psychological disorders and episodes involving loss of consciousness, all of which can increase the risk of serious crashes.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Do not ignore the warning signs

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, warned that symptoms which may initially appear minor can quickly become dangerous behind the wheel.

“Some drivers may underestimate seemingly minor symptoms, but in a moment they can become the direct cause of a fatal crash,” he said.

He stressed that losing consciousness while driving is particularly dangerous because a driver can completely lose control of the vehicle within seconds, putting their own life and other road users at risk.

The warning follows a collision on Umm Suqeim Street towards Jumeirah Street, where a driver suddenly lost consciousness and lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off course and collide with another vehicle.

Traffic accident experts attended the scene to investigate, while patrols secured the area, managed traffic and facilitated access for ambulance and rescue vehicles.

Stop driving if you feel unwell

Brigadier bin Suwaidan urged motorists, particularly those with chronic health conditions or who regularly drive for extended periods, to undergo periodic medical examinations.

Long periods of continuous driving can lead to physical and psychological exhaustion and increase the likelihood of sudden health complications, he said.

Drivers should get sufficient rest before driving, take breaks during long journeys and stop immediately if they experience unusual health symptoms, dizziness or sudden fatigue.

He also urged motorists to remain within designated lanes and follow road safety instructions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: E11 slows the evening drive home

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: E11 slows the evening drive home

2m read
Why people are intentionally taking the long way home

Why people are intentionally taking the long way home

3m read
Police warned riders against carrying passengers or heavy loads that could affect the scooter’s balance and control.

Abu Dhabi Police urge e-scooter riders to follow rules

1m read
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate said stopping in the middle of the road, whether because of a flat tyre or any other emergency, poses a serious risk to road users.

Abu Dhabi Police warn public against stopping on roads

2m read