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Abu Dhabi Police warn diabetics over dangers of driving with low blood sugar

Low blood sugar levels may trigger sudden symptoms including dizziness, and confusion

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to ensure their blood sugar levels are stable before getting behind the wheel and to stop driving immediately if any sudden symptoms appear.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to ensure their blood sugar levels are stable before getting behind the wheel and to stop driving immediately if any sudden symptoms appear.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists, particularly people with diabetes, against driving while experiencing dangerous health conditions such as low blood sugar episodes, saying the condition can severely affect concentration and reaction times and lead to serious traffic accidents.

The capital police said low blood sugar levels may trigger sudden symptoms including dizziness, confusion, poor concentration and delayed reactions, which can negatively impact a driver’s ability to control a vehicle and make safe decisions on the road.

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The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to ensure their blood sugar levels are stable before getting behind the wheel and to stop driving immediately if any sudden symptoms appear.

Police advised motorists not to resume driving until blood sugar levels return to normal, while also encouraging drivers to keep fast-acting sugary items such as juice or sweets inside their vehicles to deal with emergency situations.

Abu Dhabi Police also stressed the importance of following medical guidance and maintaining regular health check-ups to protect both drivers and other road users.

They added that road safety is a shared responsibility requiring awareness and commitment from all members of society.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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