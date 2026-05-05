GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi Police urge pedestrians to use designated crossings for safety

Public advised to use use bridges and tunnels for their safety

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pedestrians urged to use designated bridges, tunnels and crossings to ensure their safety.
Pedestrians urged to use designated bridges, tunnels and crossings to ensure their safety.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi Police have urged pedestrians to use designated bridges, tunnels and crossings to ensure their safety and reduce road accidents.

The call forms part of the GCC Traffic Week 2026 themed “I Cross Safely”, aligned with the strategic priority of smart road safety and the goal of anticipating the future for sustainable traffic safety.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Police warned that crossing roads from undesignated areas is a dangerous behaviour that puts both pedestrians and motorists at risk.

They said the country’s advanced infrastructure, including pedestrian bridges, tunnels and surface crossings, has been designed to provide safe and smooth passage across roads.

Authorities also called on the public to act responsibly, follow traffic guidance and make proper use of crossing facilities, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility that requires collective cooperation to protect lives.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The 2026 campaign is particularly focused on high-visibility outreach.

Dubai rolls out major road safety drive for pedestrians

2m read
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic

Pedestrian hit crossing illegally on Al Khawaneej

1m read
Traffic Law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read
Binance joins UAE's One Nation. One People. initiative

Binance joins UAE's One Nation. One People. initiative

2m read