Public advised to use use bridges and tunnels for their safety
Abu Dhabi Police have urged pedestrians to use designated bridges, tunnels and crossings to ensure their safety and reduce road accidents.
The call forms part of the GCC Traffic Week 2026 themed “I Cross Safely”, aligned with the strategic priority of smart road safety and the goal of anticipating the future for sustainable traffic safety.
Police warned that crossing roads from undesignated areas is a dangerous behaviour that puts both pedestrians and motorists at risk.
They said the country’s advanced infrastructure, including pedestrian bridges, tunnels and surface crossings, has been designed to provide safe and smooth passage across roads.
Authorities also called on the public to act responsibly, follow traffic guidance and make proper use of crossing facilities, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility that requires collective cooperation to protect lives.