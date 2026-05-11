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Abu Dhabi rolls out rapid blood toxin detection service

New service cuts results time to hours and boosts early disease detection

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Breakthrough lab system detects heavy metals locally within hours. [Illustrative image]
Breakthrough lab system detects heavy metals locally within hours. [Illustrative image]

The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has announced the activation of advanced blood toxicology testing services through the Central Testing Laboratory, marking a strategic step to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s laboratory capabilities and emergency health preparedness.

The move enhances the emirate’s ability to rapidly develop and provide laboratory services for both government and private sector entities, while supporting faster and more accurate responses to health risks through stronger preventive plans.

This achievement marks a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare and research ecosystem. For the first time, the emirate now has fully integrated local capabilities to detect heavy metals and toxic agents in blood without relying on overseas laboratories or external testing services.

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The development significantly reduces testing turnaround times from several days to just a few hours, while supporting the creation of preventive plans based on accurate data.

The initiative comes amid growing global health concerns linked to exposure to toxic substances and heavy metals, which pose serious risks to human health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women and professionals working directly with hazardous materials.

Major step for public health

Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi is providing physicians and healthcare authorities with an important tool that supports rapid diagnosis and immediate intervention, helping strengthen prevention and public health protection across the community.

Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi said: “The activation of this service represents a major transformation in Abu Dhabi’s public health ecosystem. The emirate no longer depends on sending samples abroad and now has sovereign capabilities for the rapid and accurate detection of blood toxins within hours instead of days or weeks.”

He added that the service also ensures continuity, avoids risks linked to transporting samples and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s readiness to respond to health emergencies.

“This capability not only improves the quality of healthcare services but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub in laboratory testing,” he said.

Supporting preventive healthcare

Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini said the service was developed in collaboration with strategic partner M42 and goes beyond routine testing.

“It represents an advanced platform that supports medical and research decision-making and enables relevant authorities to develop preventive plans,” he said.

Al Muaini added that the service was developed by national specialists using advanced technologies such as ICP-MS, along with specialised facilities designed to preserve samples for years at ultra-low temperatures reaching minus 80°C.

The Central Testing Laboratory is currently working with M42 to provide the service to several healthcare and strategic entities, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand it to other government entities in the future.

Officials said the achievement reflects Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare innovation, developing advanced scientific infrastructure and building a proactive healthcare system based on evidence-driven decision-making.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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