Abu Dhabi rolls out rapid blood toxin detection service

New service cuts results time to hours and boosts early disease detection
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council has announced the activation of advanced blood toxicology testing services through the Central Testing Laboratory, marking a strategic step to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s laboratory capabilities and emergency health preparedness.
The move enhances the emirate’s ability to rapidly develop and provide laboratory services for both government and private sector entities, while supporting faster and more accurate responses to health risks through stronger preventive plans.
This achievement marks a major milestone in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare and research ecosystem. For the first time, the emirate now has fully integrated local capabilities to detect heavy metals and toxic agents in blood without relying on overseas laboratories or external testing services.
The development significantly reduces testing turnaround times from several days to just a few hours, while supporting the creation of preventive plans based on accurate data.
The initiative comes amid growing global health concerns linked to exposure to toxic substances and heavy metals, which pose serious risks to human health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women and professionals working directly with hazardous materials.
Through this initiative, Abu Dhabi is providing physicians and healthcare authorities with an important tool that supports rapid diagnosis and immediate intervention, helping strengthen prevention and public health protection across the community.
Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi said: “The activation of this service represents a major transformation in Abu Dhabi’s public health ecosystem. The emirate no longer depends on sending samples abroad and now has sovereign capabilities for the rapid and accurate detection of blood toxins within hours instead of days or weeks.”
He added that the service also ensures continuity, avoids risks linked to transporting samples and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s readiness to respond to health emergencies.
“This capability not only improves the quality of healthcare services but also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading regional hub in laboratory testing,” he said.
Abdulla Hassan Al Muaini said the service was developed in collaboration with strategic partner M42 and goes beyond routine testing.
“It represents an advanced platform that supports medical and research decision-making and enables relevant authorities to develop preventive plans,” he said.
Al Muaini added that the service was developed by national specialists using advanced technologies such as ICP-MS, along with specialised facilities designed to preserve samples for years at ultra-low temperatures reaching minus 80°C.
The Central Testing Laboratory is currently working with M42 to provide the service to several healthcare and strategic entities, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, with plans to expand it to other government entities in the future.
Officials said the achievement reflects Abu Dhabi’s long-term commitment to strengthening healthcare innovation, developing advanced scientific infrastructure and building a proactive healthcare system based on evidence-driven decision-making.