Drivers warned that a moment of haste could put children in danger
Sharjah: Police have urged motorists to stop for school buses, warning that a few seconds of impatience could put children's lives at risk.
Major Saud Al Shaiba, Head of the Awareness Department at Sharjah Police, said drivers must come to a complete stop when a school bus extends its side "STOP" sign to pick up or drop off students.
He warned that overtaking a stopped school bus is a serious traffic violation that creates an immediate danger for children, who may cross the road from in front of or behind the vehicle.
Motorists who ignore the stop sign face fines and traffic black points, but Major Al Shaiba said the human cost of a collision could be far greater.
Sharjah Police called on drivers to remain patient and vigilant around school transport, stressing that children's safety is a shared responsibility.
Violation: Overtaking a school bus with its “Stop” sign activated.
Fine: Dh1,000
Additional Penalty: 10 black points recorded on the driver’s license.