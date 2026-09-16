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Sharjah Police: Don't ignore school bus stop signs, kids at risk

Drivers warned that a moment of haste could put children in danger

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Students walk out of the school bus during the afternoon hours in Sharjah.
Students walk out of the school bus during the afternoon hours in Sharjah.

Sharjah: Police have urged motorists to stop for school buses, warning that a few seconds of impatience could put children's lives at risk.

Major Saud Al Shaiba, Head of the Awareness Department at Sharjah Police, said drivers must come to a complete stop when a school bus extends its side "STOP" sign to pick up or drop off students.

He warned that overtaking a stopped school bus is a serious traffic violation that creates an immediate danger for children, who may cross the road from in front of or behind the vehicle.

Motorists who ignore the stop sign face fines and traffic black points, but Major Al Shaiba said the human cost of a collision could be far greater.

Sharjah Police called on drivers to remain patient and vigilant around school transport, stressing that children's safety is a shared responsibility.

Fine for overtaking a stopped school bus

Violation: Overtaking a school bus with its “Stop” sign activated.

Fine: Dh1,000

Additional Penalty: 10 black points recorded on the driver’s license.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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