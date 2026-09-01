Schools across the UAE resumed classes on Monday , bringing school buses, parent drop-offs and increased commuter traffic back to the roads. The start of the academic year is expected to contribute to heavier traffic, particularly during peak morning hours.

Dubai: Morning traffic was building along several major roads connecting Dubai and Sharjah on Tuesday, with delays reported near two incidents and the return of schools adding to the morning rush.

Motorists travelling during the morning peak, especially those crossing the Dubai-Sharjah border, are advised to allow extra time as traffic patterns adjust to the return of the academic year.

Sections of E88 and roads around Muwaileh and University City showed pockets of slower traffic, while traffic across much of the wider road network remained flowing.

Congestion was also visible on parts of E311 around Al Nahda, Al Qusais and Muwaileh, with several sections marked in red on the map. Al Ittihad Road (E11) was slow around Al Nahda and Al Qusais, particularly on routes connecting Dubai and Sharjah.

An incident marker on Al Wahda Street in Sharjah coincided with slower traffic nearby, while a second marker on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) near the Sharjah Industrial Area coincided with delays on one of the region’s busiest commuter routes.

A real-time traffic snapshot from Google Maps showed congestion on several key routes in Sharjah and along the Dubai-Sharjah corridor. The map also displayed incident markers at two locations, coinciding with slower-moving traffic in those areas.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.