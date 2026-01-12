Abu Dhabi Police launch warning on mobile phone use while driving

Drivers face Dh800 fine and black points for distracted driving under UAE traffic law
Abu Dhabi: Mobile phone use while driving has been identified as the leading traffic violation contributing to road accidents in Abu Dhabi, police said, urging motorists to keep their full attention on the road at all times.
Abu Dhabi Police added that using a phone behind the wheel reduces a driver’s ability to concentrate and react to sudden changes in traffic, increasing the likelihood of collisions.
In a road-safety awareness video released as part of the p, Major Khalid Obaid Al Dhaheri, from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, called on drivers to practise safe driving and to avoid any form of distraction unrelated to the road, whether mobile phones or other activities.
Speaking from his field experience, Al Dhaheri said he had dealt with several accidents that resulted in injuries and were caused by drivers using mobile phones while driving.
He clarified that distracted driving is one of the most common causes of traffic accidents, stressing the importance of complying with traffic laws to ensure safe journeys.
The campaign, launched in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, includes footage of real accidents caused by inattention, particularly during sudden stops in traffic.
The videos show drivers failing to focus on their lane, leading to abrupt swerving or collisions after browsing the internet, using social media, making phone calls or taking photos while driving.
Police warned that distraction behind the wheel can have serious consequences, calling on motorists to avoid using mobile phones for any purpose while driving.
Under UAE traffic regulations, distraction while driving carries a fine of Dh800 and four black points. Drivers were also urged to remain alert to pedestrians, road signs, surrounding traffic and the instructions of traffic officers, with authorities cautioning that attempting to perform more than one task while driving is inherently dangerous.
