Recorded at night by the police operations centre, the video shows the sedan crashing into the island. The force of the impact sent the vehicle across the traffic island and onto the main road, where it came to a stop and remained stationary.

Sharjah: Distracted driving was linked to 22 of Sharjah’s 33 road deaths in 2025, accounting for about two-thirds of all traffic fatalities in the emirate, Sharjah Police said as they renewed warnings to motorists against losing concentration behind the wheel.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.