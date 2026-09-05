Police recorded 360 casualties in distraction-related accidents during 2025
Sharjah: Distracted driving was linked to 22 of Sharjah’s 33 road deaths in 2025, accounting for about two-thirds of all traffic fatalities in the emirate, Sharjah Police said as they renewed warnings to motorists against losing concentration behind the wheel.
The warning came as police released CCTV footage showing a sedan being driven recklessly before it rammed into a traffic island and knocked over a signboard at a crossroads.
Recorded at night by the police operations centre, the video shows the sedan crashing into the island. The force of the impact sent the vehicle across the traffic island and onto the main road, where it came to a stop and remained stationary.
Sharjah Police released the footage as part of a traffic safety awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the risks of distracted and reckless driving and encouraging motorists to remain attentive behind the wheel.
Police statistics show that 360 casualties were recorded in traffic accidents attributed to driver distraction in 2025, including 22 deaths and 338 injuries.
The injuries comprised 49 serious cases, 191 moderate injuries and 98 minor injuries.
The figures highlight the impact of driver distraction on road safety, with accidents attributed to the offence accounting for the majority of traffic fatalities recorded in the emirate during the year.
Police said distraction can take different forms, including using a mobile phone, looking at navigation screens, adjusting vehicle controls or engaging in activities that divert attention from the road.
Motorists were urged to remain focused while driving, avoid distractions and comply with traffic rules and regulations. Police also stressed the importance of observing road signs, traffic signals and surrounding traffic conditions to help prevent accidents and protect drivers, passengers and other road users.