Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Evening queues build on E11 and E311

Evening commuters face slow stretches towards Sharjah, while E611 remains mostly clear
Drivers heading home from Dubai to Sharjah this evening are facing a mixed journey, with queues building on the main inter-emirate roads while several outer routes remain relatively clear.
Google Maps at around 7pm on Wednesday, September 23, show the most noticeable slowdowns on E11, particularly as traffic approaches and passes through Sharjah. Red sections appear along the coastal corridor near the Dubai-Sharjah border, with further delays on roads running through the city. Motorists heading towards central Sharjah should be prepared for a slower final stretch of their journey.
E311, or Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, is also showing congestion on the approach to Sharjah. The maps indicate a lengthy slow-moving section on the inland corridor, although conditions improve on parts of the highway farther south in Dubai. Drivers using E311 should check the traffic near their intended exit rather than assume the whole route is moving at the same pace.
Within Dubai, E44 has a patchwork of green and amber sections, with some slower traffic around the Al Aweer approaches and junctions linking to the northbound highways. The wider map does not suggest a citywide standstill: many major roads remain green, with delays concentrated on particular stretches and interchanges.
There is better news for motorists whose destinations make a longer route practical. E611/Emirates Road is predominantly green between Dubai and the Northern Emirates in both screenshots. A few short slowdowns appear near junctions, but the highway looks considerably clearer than the busier routes closer to the coast.
That does not automatically make E611 the quickest way home. Drivers heading to Al Khan, Al Majaz or other central Sharjah neighbourhoods could lose any time saved on the highway while travelling back towards the city. For those heading to outer Sharjah or continuing north, however, it is worth comparing journey times before leaving.
Beyond Sharjah, the maps show mostly free-flowing conditions towards Ajman and the Northern Emirates, with only scattered patches of slower traffic.
For the evening commute, E11 and the Sharjah-bound sections of E311 are the roads to watch. The screenshots provide a snapshot rather than live journey times, so drivers should check navigation again before setting off, especially if they plan to switch routes to avoid a queue.