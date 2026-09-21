Motorists face widespread slowdowns from Dubai-Sharjah corridor to Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman are facing heavy congestion during Monday evening’s rush hour, with several major routes showing slow-moving traffic.
The heaviest congestion is concentrated along the Dubai-Sharjah corridor, particularly on Al Ittihad Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
E11 sees heavy traffic near Dubai-Sharjah border
Al Ittihad Road (E11) is heavily congested around the Sahara Centre, Al Nahda and Al Taawun areas, with traffic extending towards Al Mamzar, Deira and Al Garhoud Bridge.
An incident has also been reported near the Dubai-Sharjah border, around the Sahara Centre and Al Nahda area.
Heavy traffic is reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), particularly around SAIF Zone, Sharjah Industrial Areas and the National Paint interchange.
Slow-moving traffic continues south through Muwaileh, Muhaisnah, Mirdif, International City and Warsan.
Incidents have been reported near Industrial Area 6/SAIF Zone on the Sharjah side and around Industrial Area 15/Muhaisnah 4.
Beirut Street (D62) is seeing heavy traffic around Madina Mall and Muhaisnah, with congestion affecting connections between Al Qusais and Sharjah Industrial Area 18.
An incident has also been reported near Madina Mall/Muhaisnah.
On Ras Al Khor Road (E44), traffic is slow around Ras Al Khor, Nad Al Sheba and Warsan 2 and 3. An incident has been reported near the Ras Al Khor/Nad Al Sheba interchange.
Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) has moderate to heavy traffic through Trade Centre, Business Bay and Al Quoz.
Traffic is also building on Al Khawaneej Road (D89) and surrounding airport roads, particularly around Al Rashidiya, Mirdif and Dubai International Airport. An incident has been reported near the Mirdif/Al Rashidiya junction.
On E88 (Al Dhaid Road/Sharjah Airport Road), an incident has been reported near Sharjah International Airport and Hay Barashi.
A minor accident has also been reported on the Mina Jebel Ali-Jebel Ali Freezone-Dubai route.
In Abu Dhabi, congestion typically builds around major bridges and routes connecting the suburbs with the city centre during the evening rush.
Key areas to watch include Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street (E10/Salam Street) near Eastern Mangroves and Sea Palace, as well as approaches to Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, Al Maqta Bridge and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
Traffic can also build around Mussafah Bridge and the Mussafah Industrial Area, particularly on routes connecting Mohammed bin Zayed City, Shakhbout City and Mussafah.
Motorists heading towards Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi Downtown, Saadiyat Island and Yas Island may also encounter slower traffic during the evening peak.