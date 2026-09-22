How Yas Island is drawing a Dh30 billion-plus development wave

Homes, hotels and global attractions are reshaping the island into a wider urban hub
Abu Dhabi: More than Dh30 billion in disclosed investment and development value is flowing into Yas Island through residential communities, hotels, entertainment venues and visitor attractions.
The figure covers Miral’s five-year investment programme of more than Dh12 billion, the Dh6 billion gross development value of Aldar’s Yas Point, THE WADI’s estimated Dh6 billion investment and the $1.7 billion — about Dh6.24 billion — construction cost of Sphere Abu Dhabi.
It excludes Disneyland Abu Dhabi, whose development cost has not been disclosed.
The total brings together different financial measures rather than one combined construction budget. Miral and THE WADI disclosed investment figures, Yas Point announced its projected gross development value, while Sphere’s amount covers its construction phase.
Still, the scale and range of the projects point to a wider change on Yas Island. New homes, schools, shops and waterfront districts are being developed alongside theme parks, hotels and major entertainment venues.
Miral plans to invest more than Dh12 billion over five years in new attractions, immersive rides, upgrades to existing theme parks and additional hotel capacity.
The company expects the island’s hotel room inventory to grow by about 30 to 35 per cent during that period. It has not disclosed the exact number of attractions or rooms included in the programme.
Demand figures provide some context for the expansion. Miral said hotel occupancy on Yas Island reached 92 per cent in August 2026. Annual-pass sales rose 20 per cent year on year despite the company intentionally limiting the number sold.
Yas Island also received one million visitors from India in 2025, up roughly 20 to 25 per cent from the previous year, according to Miral.
The island already hosts Ferrari World Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and SeaWorld Yas Island, as well as Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, hotels and retail destinations.
Sphere Abu Dhabi adds another $1.7 billion, or around Dh6.24 billion, to Yas Island’s disclosed development pipeline.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment are developing the venue on a site between Yas Mall and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. It will be the first Sphere outside the United States and will have capacity for up to 20,000 people.
The venue will host immersive productions, concert residencies and other events. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.
Unlike Disneyland Abu Dhabi, Sphere has a disclosed construction cost and can therefore be included in the Dh30 billion-plus calculation.
Residential projects form another major part of the investment cycle. Aldar unveiled Yas Point in July with a gross development value of Dh6 billion. The waterfront master plan will cover around 600,000 square metres on the northern side of Yas Island.
The development will contain 1,600 residences, a five-star resort hotel, branded homes, an international school, retail outlets, restaurants and leisure facilities. Aldar expects Yas Point to house about 5,000 residents once completed.
Yas Point will also include beachfront areas, public spaces, parks and waterfront pathways. Its mix of housing, education, hospitality and leisure reflects the wider effort to create districts where people can live rather than visit only for entertainment.
Cosmo Developments, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi-based Flag Holding Group and Reportage Group, has also launched THE WADI with an estimated investment of Dh6 billion.
Located along Yas Canal, the project will occupy a plot of about 140,700 square metres and contain 3,950 homes. The residential mix will include studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The master plan also provides for commercial space, sports and recreational facilities, and a hotel. Reportage Group will oversee the project’s development, delivery and long-term management.
THE WADI and Yas Point together propose 5,550 residences, though they are separate projects from different developers.
The site of THE WADI forms part of a growing canal-side district containing private developments, national housing projects and landscaped promenades. The developer places it about five minutes by car from Zayed International Airport and nine minutes from Ferrari World Yas Island.
The design takes inspiration from the UAE’s natural landscapes and the movement of water through valleys. The announcement did not provide unit prices, sales dates, construction timelines or the planned hotel’s room count.
Disneyland Abu Dhabi will add another major development to the island, but neither Miral nor The Walt Disney Company has disclosed its cost.
Announced in May 2025, it will be Disney’s seventh theme park destination globally and its first in the Middle East.
Miral will finance, build and operate the resort. Disney’s Imagineers will lead its creative design and provide operational oversight, while Disney will receive royalties linked to revenue.
No opening date has been confirmed. Disney has said a project of this scale could take one to two years to design and another four to six years to build.
The disclosed pipeline therefore exceeds Dh30 billion even before the cost of Disney is counted. It combines projects serving tourists with new neighbourhoods designed for permanent residents, shifting Yas Island towards a broader mix of housing, hospitality and entertainment.