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Yas Island gets Dh12 billion investment for new rides, attractions and hotels

Miral plans new attractions, hotel rooms and upgrades over the next five years

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Yas Island gets Dh12 billion investment for new rides, attractions and hotels

Dubai: Miral will invest more than Dh12 billion in Yas Island over the next five years, with plans to add new attractions, expand existing theme parks and increase the island’s hotel capacity.

The investment covers a pipeline of developments across tourism, entertainment and hospitality, including new immersive rides and experiences alongside upgrades to existing attractions.

Miral said the spending is separate from the previously announced Disney project.

More rides and hotel rooms planned

The five-year programme will focus on expanding Yas Island’s existing theme parks and attractions while introducing new experiences aimed at visitors.

Miral will also increase the island’s hospitality offering through additional hotel rooms and upgrades across its accommodation portfolio.

Specific details on the number of new attractions, hotel rooms and individual projects were not disclosed.

Investment separate from Disney project

Miral said the more than Dh12 billion programme is distinct from the Disney development previously announced for Yas Island.

The new spending will instead cover further development of the island’s existing leisure and entertainment offering, along with additional attractions and hospitality capacity.

The projects are also expected to support employment and skills development within Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.

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