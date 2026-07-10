GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Aldar unveils Dh6b Yas Point waterfront destination

New Yas Island development will feature homes, a luxury hotel, retail and leisure spaces

Last updated:
WAM
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yas Point will combine luxury living, hospitality, retail and entertainment in one destination.
Yas Point will combine luxury living, hospitality, retail and entertainment in one destination.

Abu Dhabi: Aldar on Fridayunveiled Yas Point, the next landmark waterfront destination for Yas Island.

Set on the northern side of Yas, the development marks a new chapter in the evolution of one of the world's leading entertainment and lifestyle destinations.

With a gross development value of Dh6 billion, Yas Point is a fully integrated waterfront destination on the north of Yas Island, comprising a five-star resort hotel, branded residences, an international school, retail, dining, and leisure, all set within a beachfront community connected to Yas Island's wider lifestyle and entertainment offering. Once complete, Yas Point will become home to 5,000 residents.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Located on the doorstep of Yas Island’s globally renowned attractions, Yas Point will transform one of the island’s most prominent coastal sites into a connected destination where people can live, visit, gather, and explore. Designed as a place to experience as much as to call home, Yas Point will welcome residents and visitors alike with a lively waterfront, public spaces, and year-round experiences.

Spanning approximately 600,000 sqm, the Yas Point masterplan will feature 1,600 residences and is designed to encourage movement and discovery through a walkable masterplan with park connections and waterfront pathways.

Jonathan Emery, Chief Executive Officer of Aldar Development, said, “The world's greatest destinations never stand still; they continue to evolve to remain globally relevant and create new reasons for people to visit, live, and connect. Yas Point reflects that ambition, introducing a vibrant waterfront destination that expands how people experience Yas Island and reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for lifestyle, tourism, and investment.”

Related Topics:
Abu DhabiYas IslandAbu Dhabi property

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

9 UAE mega projects that will reshape your daily life

9 UAE mega projects that will reshape your daily life

8m read
AVENEW and KORA Properties unveil O1NE District

AVENEW and KORA Properties unveil O1NE District

2m read
RAK Central on Al Marjan Island.

RAK real estate gets 25,600-home boost

3m read
For Ajay Rajendran, Dubai’s ease of doing business, visionary leadership and investor confidence have created an environment where entrepreneurs can think bigger.

From ambition to empire: Ajay's Dubai success story

5m read