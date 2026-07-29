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Emaar homebuyers can secure up to 50% financing before handover

ADCB offers renewable pre-approval and rates from 3.49% on Emaar homes

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Emaar homebuyers can secure up to 50% financing before handover
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Dubai: Eligible Emaar Development customers can secure pre-approval for financing of up to 50% of a property’s value under a new agreement with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

The financing option will cover ready and off-plan homes across Emaar Development’s premium residential communities in Dubai.

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Initial pre-approval will remain valid for 12 months and can be renewed annually throughout the construction period until handover.

Financing certainty during construction

The annually renewable structure means eligible buyers can arrange a substantial portion of their financing before an off-plan property is completed, reducing uncertainty over access to funds at handover.

Customers will be able to complete the application through a streamlined, digitally enabled process supported by ADCB’s mortgage services.

The agreement also extends financing options to buyers purchasing completed properties within Emaar Development’s portfolio.

Rates start from 3.49%

ADCB will offer interest or profit rates starting from 3.49% per annum, fixed for three years, for a limited period.

Eligible buyers will also pay no processing or valuation fees, reducing some of the upfront costs associated with arranging property finance.

The companies said the financing solutions are intended to make home ownership more accessible by combining lower initial costs with greater visibility over funding during the construction period.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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