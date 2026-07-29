ADCB offers renewable pre-approval and rates from 3.49% on Emaar homes
Dubai: Eligible Emaar Development customers can secure pre-approval for financing of up to 50% of a property’s value under a new agreement with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.
The financing option will cover ready and off-plan homes across Emaar Development’s premium residential communities in Dubai.
Initial pre-approval will remain valid for 12 months and can be renewed annually throughout the construction period until handover.
The annually renewable structure means eligible buyers can arrange a substantial portion of their financing before an off-plan property is completed, reducing uncertainty over access to funds at handover.
Customers will be able to complete the application through a streamlined, digitally enabled process supported by ADCB’s mortgage services.
The agreement also extends financing options to buyers purchasing completed properties within Emaar Development’s portfolio.
ADCB will offer interest or profit rates starting from 3.49% per annum, fixed for three years, for a limited period.
Eligible buyers will also pay no processing or valuation fees, reducing some of the upfront costs associated with arranging property finance.
The companies said the financing solutions are intended to make home ownership more accessible by combining lower initial costs with greater visibility over funding during the construction period.