Revenue rose 34% to Dh13.3b while its property sales backlog reached Dh127.7b
Dubai: Emaar Development recorded Dh22.4 billion in property sales during the first half of 2026, while net profit after tax increased 43% to Dh6.7 billion as the developer continued to recognise revenue from projects across its Dubai communities.
Revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 34% year-on-year to Dh13.3 billion, supported by continued project execution and revenue recognition across ongoing developments.
EBITDA increased 42% to Dh7.1 billion, giving the company an EBITDA margin of 53%, while its net profit margin stood at 50%.
Emaar Development’s revenue backlog reached Dh127.7 billion at the end of June, up 8% compared with the same period last year.
The backlog represents property sales that are due to be recognised as construction progresses and homes are delivered.
Property sales reached Dh22.4 billion during the first half, with the company maintaining a measured pace of launches amid regional geopolitical developments.
Construction across ongoing projects progressed in line with schedules during the period.
Emaar Development has approximately 287 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities within its land bank.
The company also announced a new Dh200 billion masterplan during the period, adding to its longer-term development pipeline.