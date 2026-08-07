GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Emaar Development sells Dh22.4bn of homes, profit jumps 43% in H1

Revenue rose 34% to Dh13.3b while its property sales backlog reached Dh127.7b

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Emaar Development sells Dh22.4bn of homes, profit jumps 43% in H1

Dubai: Emaar Development recorded Dh22.4 billion in property sales during the first half of 2026, while net profit after tax increased 43% to Dh6.7 billion as the developer continued to recognise revenue from projects across its Dubai communities.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30 rose 34% year-on-year to Dh13.3 billion, supported by continued project execution and revenue recognition across ongoing developments.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

EBITDA increased 42% to Dh7.1 billion, giving the company an EBITDA margin of 53%, while its net profit margin stood at 50%.

Backlog reaches Dh127.7bn

Emaar Development’s revenue backlog reached Dh127.7 billion at the end of June, up 8% compared with the same period last year.

The backlog represents property sales that are due to be recognised as construction progresses and homes are delivered.

Property sales reached Dh22.4 billion during the first half, with the company maintaining a measured pace of launches amid regional geopolitical developments.

Construction across ongoing projects progressed in line with schedules during the period.

Development pipeline expands

Emaar Development has approximately 287 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities within its land bank.

The company also announced a new Dh200 billion masterplan during the period, adding to its longer-term development pipeline.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Emaar

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emaar property sales hit Dh26.6 billion in H1

Emaar property sales hit Dh26.6 billion in H1

3m read
IHC H1 profit nearly triples to Dh26.2 billion

IHC H1 profit nearly triples to Dh26.2 billion

3m read
Mashreq posts record H1 profit before tax of Dh4.8b

Mashreq posts record H1 profit before tax of Dh4.8b

2m read
Bank of Sharjah delivers record quarterly profit

Bank of Sharjah delivers record quarterly profit

2m read