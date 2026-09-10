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Mubadala takes minority stake in Luckin Coffee in $1 billion deal

Abu Dhabi investor takes a significant minority stake alongside Centurium Capital

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Mubadala takes minority stake in Luckin Coffee in $1 billion deal
Mubadala

Dubai: Mubadala Investment Company has agreed to make a significant minority investment in Luckin Coffee alongside Centurium Capital in a transaction valued at about $1 billion.

The deal gives the Abu Dhabi-based investor exposure to one of China’s largest coffee platforms at a time when more consumers are drinking freshly brewed coffee and existing customers are consuming it more frequently.

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Luckin Coffee, founded in 2017, operates more than 36,000 stores globally and had close to 500 million cumulative transacting customers as of June 30, 2026.

Building on our longstanding partnership with Centurium, we look forward to working alongside Luckin Coffee’s management team to support the Company’s next phase of growth in China and internationally.
Mohamed Albadr, Head of Asia, Private Equity at Mubadala

Luckin Coffee operates more than 36,000 stores

Luckin Coffee has built its business around a technology-driven retail model combining a large store network, digital customer engagement, product development and integrated supply chain capabilities.

The company has grown to more than 36,000 stores globally, while its cumulative number of transacting customers was approaching 500 million at the end of June. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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