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Dubai Police trains school security guards on traffic safety

More than 140 security guards trained to manage traffic during busy school hours

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Guards from 35 schools learned how to manage traffic and respond to minor incidents.
Guards from 35 schools learned how to manage traffic and respond to minor incidents.

Dubai Police has organised a series of traffic safety training sessions for more than 140 security guards working across 35 schools in Dubai.

The sessions aimed to help security guards manage traffic more effectively around school premises and improve the safety of students during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the programme was part of the force’s efforts to work closely with schools and other institutions to improve traffic safety.

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He said the training would help security guards deal with minor traffic-related incidents at their workplaces and take the right steps until the relevant authorities arrive.

Training focused on real-life situations

The sessions, conducted by First Warrant Officer Ahmed Mohammad Khalaf, covered common traffic incidents that may occur in and around schools.

Participants were shown how to report minor traffic accidents through the Dubai Police smart app, ‘We are All Police’. They were also briefed on traffic signs, safety rules and ways to keep vehicles moving smoothly during peak school hours.

The guards took part in practical exercises based on situations they could encounter while on duty. These included responding to minor accidents and managing traffic near school entrances and exits.

The training also covered the safe boarding and getting off of school buses. Participants were taught how to respond calmly and appropriately to traffic or security emergencies and protect students until police or other emergency teams arrive.

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DubaiDubai transport

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