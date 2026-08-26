Dubai Police deploys 253 patrols, 28 drones for new school year

Dubai Police said student safety requires joint efforts from police, schools and families
Dubai: Dubai Police will deploy 253 security and traffic patrols, 28 drones and 775 police personnel as part of preparations for the start of the 2026-27 academic year.
The force said its integrated security, traffic and awareness plan has been developed with strategic partners to support a safe return to schools and improve traffic flow, particularly during peak hours. The deployment will include four luxury patrols, five mounted patrols and 65 bicycles around school areas and other key locations.
A total of 217 students from the Safety Ambassadors programme will participate in the first-day activities, while 30 awareness programmes involving 16 partner entities are planned.
Captain Majid Al Kaabi, head of the School Security initiative, said the programme includes a range of activities aimed at students and education staff in public and private schools across Dubai. These include the International Hemaya Centre, the Positive Spirit Council, the School Security initiative, the Safety Ambassadors programme and the Naseej initiative.
“Together, these efforts reflect the integration of community and security roles in instilling values of discipline and awareness among students, and in building a positive generation capable of facing future challenges,” Al Kaabi said.
Dubai Police said 19 events will be held on the first day of school by 16 awareness entities under the School Security initiative.
The activities will include traffic safety guidance and advice on using designated pedestrian crossing points, as well as information about Dubai Police services and communication channels. Entertainment activities and the distribution of gifts and stationery are planned alongside the safety messaging.
The initiative is intended to strengthen cooperation with teaching staff, address negative phenomena affecting the community and build trust between the police and community members.
Dubai Police said the preparations cover students, teaching and administrative staff, and parents as schools reopen for the new academic year. Maintaining student safety, the force said, requires coordinated efforts between police, schools, families and the wider community.