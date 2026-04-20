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Dubai Police welcome students with UAE flags

School Security drive boosts pride, safety, and smooth traffic as classes resume

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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The initiative created a lively and engaging atmosphere, bringing smiles to students and parents while leaving a positive first impression of the school environment.
The initiative created a lively and engaging atmosphere, bringing smiles to students and parents while leaving a positive first impression of the school environment.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police marked the return of in-person learning with a series of field events aimed at welcoming students and fostering national pride. Through the “School Security” initiative, officers distributed UAE flags to students across schools, reinforcing a sense of belonging and identity from the first day of classes.

The initiative created a lively and engaging atmosphere, bringing smiles to students and parents while leaving a positive first impression of the school environment.

Authorities also implemented comprehensive traffic management plans around schools to ensure smooth flow and student safety. Efforts were carried out in coordination with the General Department of Traffic, the General Department of Operations, and police stations across the emirate, with patrols deployed to regulate movement during peak drop-off and pick-up hours.

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Adding to the excitement, luxury vehicles from Dubai Police’s Tourist Police fleet were stationed near several schools, drawing enthusiastic reactions from students and contributing to a festive yet educational environment.

Captain Majed Bin Saed Al Kaabi, Head of the School Security initiative, said the effort reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to providing a safe, supportive, and motivating environment for students from day one.

He noted that distributing flags helps instil national pride, while the visible police presence reassures families and promotes awareness of traffic safety.

Captain Al Kaabi added that the initiative also seeks to strengthen ties between students and police, presenting officers as approachable community partners and enhancing overall quality of life through positive engagement.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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My-communityEducationDubai PoliceBack-to-school

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