ADIB, DAMAC launch landmark home finance plan to ease path to ownership in UAE

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “True leadership is about anticipating the needs of the people you serve to meet aspiration with opportunity. Through our collaboration with ADIB, we are making homeownership simpler and more affordable to individuals and families. In a world of rapid change, the dream of owning a home should be a constant, so we will continue to build pathways to stability and prosperity to support families in finding a place to call their own.”