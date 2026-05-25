ADIB, DAMAC launch landmark home finance plan to ease path to ownership in UAE

Collaboration seeks to provide flexible financing solutions to UAE residents
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, and DAMAC Properties, the UAE’s and the Middle East’s largest private real estate developer, today launched a landmark home financing plan designed to provide ease and stability for homebuyers. The comprehensive solution removes significant financial obstacles, making homeownership more accessible and affordable for individuals and families across the UAE.
This collaboration reflects a shared vision to enhance the homeownership experience and provide flexible financing solutions that support the sustainable growth of the UAE’s real estate sector. It also underscores both parties’ commitment to expanding homeownership opportunities and supporting the long-term stability of residents, in line with the advanced position the UAE real estate market has achieved.
It provides DAMAC customers with solutions designed to ease the initial financial burden through flexible financing structures, fee waivers, and short‑term cost support, in addition to complimentary property takaful (Shariah‑compliant insurance). This helps reduce upfront costs and facilitates a smoother onboarding experience for new homeowners.
Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said: “True leadership is about anticipating the needs of the people you serve to meet aspiration with opportunity. Through our collaboration with ADIB, we are making homeownership simpler and more affordable to individuals and families. In a world of rapid change, the dream of owning a home should be a constant, so we will continue to build pathways to stability and prosperity to support families in finding a place to call their own.”
Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, said: “This partnership is a clear demonstration of ADIB’s commitment to revolutionising the customer experience as part of its vision for 2035. By combining strategic collaborations with leading solutions, such as our straight through digital onboarding for home finance approvals that has reduced onboarding timelines from days to minutes, ADIB is making its vision of becoming the world’s most innovative Islamic bank a reality.”
Building on this collaboration, both ADIB and DAMAC will continue to explore opportunities to enhance accessibility to homeownership through innovative and customer-focused solutions, supporting the continued development of the UAE’s real estate landscape and the evolving needs of its residents.