ABK-UAE becomes first Kuwaiti and GCC bank to obtain ADREC licence for real estate escrow agent in Abu Dhabi

Strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner, Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – United Arab Emirates (ABK-UAE) has been appointed to act as an Escrow Account Agent in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC). With this appointment, the bank becomes the first Kuwaiti and GCC bank to obtain this licence, reinforcing the alignment between the bank’s strategic direction and the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision to provide a secure and well-regulated investment environment.

This appointment reflects the continued trust placed in ABK-UAE, driven by its disciplined governance framework, regulatory compliance, and continuous efforts to enhance its competitive position while diversifying its offerings and products for all customer segments in the UAE market at the highest service standards.

The licence further underscores the bank’s strong commitment to expanding its footprint in the rapidly growing real estate sector in the region. The service enables real estate developers to collect payments from buyers of off-plan units or project financiers and deposit them into designated, regulated escrow accounts at the bank, thereby safeguarding the interests of all parties and enhancing investor confidence in the real estate sector.

“Our partnership with ADREC is a testament to the commitment of ABK-UAE to operating in line with UAE’s regulatory framework and contributing responsibly to the market’s development,” said Giel-Jan M. Van Der Tol, Group Chief Executive Officer of ABK.