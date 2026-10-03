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Watch: Bride and groom’s dream wedding ride ends with carriage overturning

Video shows the driverless carriage racing through streets before eventually overturning

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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According to accounts accompanying the footage, the unexpected ride ended when the carriage overturned with the couple inside.
According to accounts accompanying the footage, the unexpected ride ended when the carriage overturned with the couple inside.
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Dubai: A bride and groom could hardly have imagined that their wedding day would become a talking point far beyond Alexandria after their horse-drawn carriage bolted through the city and overturned.

A widely circulated video shows the horse running at speed with the newlyweds still inside the carriage while a man races behind in an apparent attempt to catch up and bring it under control.

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Pedestrians can be seen watching as the carriage continues along the road.

According to accounts accompanying the footage, the unexpected ride ended when the carriage overturned with the couple inside.

No confirmed information was immediately available about the bride and groom’s condition following the incident.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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