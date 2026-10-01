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California roller coaster shut after brain damage claims

Six Flags retires X2 after lawsuits allege severe brain injuries

Last updated:
AFP
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Visitors at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.
Visitors at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California.
Getty Images

A popular California roller coaster is being permanently shut down after dozens of people claimed to have suffered brain damage while riding it.

The X2 at Six Flags Magic Mountain features precipitous drops and jarring twists that have thrilled millions of riders over two decades, with seats that swivel 360 degrees as cars travel at speeds of up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour.

But it has also sparked a rash of legal complaints, including from two women whose families say they were seriously injured in July on the ride in Valencia, just north of Los Angeles.

Pamela Guillen, 40, suffered a severe subdural hematoma and brain compression after riding X2 on July 5, and underwent emergency surgery that required doctors to remove part of her skull, her family told CNN in an investigation last month.

Shuttered for good

Less than a week later, Naomi Greer-Wilkinson of Los Angeles, 25, lost consciousness after riding X2 and underwent emergency brain surgery, CNN reported.

She remained in a coma for weeks and still can't speak or breathe on her own, according to her parents.

The ride has been closed since shortly after the second incident, but on Tuesday park managers said they were shuttering it for good.

"After almost 20 years, we have decided to permanently retire X2," park President Brian Oerding said.

16 million
ride enthusiasts welcomed by X2 roller coaster since 2008

"Since X2 opened in 2008, it has welcomed more than 16 million guests and earned a passionate following among ride enthusiasts," he said.

"While X2 consistently passed a multitude of safety tests, we have decided to close the ride because we believe it's the right thing to do. Ride safety is a cornerstone of our business, and when we see guest confidence affected, we take it seriously."

Attorneys at Dordick Law, who are acting for Greer-Wilkinson, said they had been contacted by more than 100 people who say they were injured by the roller coaster.

'Inherently dangerous'

"The design of this ride makes it inherently dangerous, and makes it dangerous in a way that no reasonable rider would expect," attorney Christopher Bulone told reporters.

Theme park operator Six Flags, which has properties throughout North America, says it does not comment on pending litigation.

In August the company and ride manufacturer S&S Worldwide Inc. reached a settlement with the family of 22-year-old Christopher Hawley, who died after riding X2 in 2022.

A separate lawsuit is scheduled for next year in which Sheila Katerelos, 56, alleges she suffered a traumatic brain injury on the ride in 2020.

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