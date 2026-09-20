Watch: Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in freak accident

The former Tottenham Hotspur winger was warming up with his PT Prachuap teammates
Former England international Andros Townsend escaped serious injury after being struck and briefly run over by a pitch roller during a warm-up in Thailand.
The former Tottenham Hotspur winger was warming up with his PT Prachuap teammates at half-time of their Thai League One clash against Pattani FC on Saturday when a grounds staff member drove a heavy pitch roller onto the field.
Townsend had moved outside the area where the players were passing the ball as he attempted an aerial backheel, but inadvertently stepped into the path of the vehicle.
The roller struck his legs and knocked him to the ground before passing over him. Fortunately, the machine stopped around his hip area, preventing the incident from causing more serious injuries.
Townsend's teammates were visibly shocked and rushed towards him as he emerged from underneath the roller. Remarkably, the 13-cap England international was able to continue and later came on as a stoppage-time substitute.
PT Prachuap went on to beat Pattani FC 3-0, with Townsend making his third appearance for the club since joining in the summer.