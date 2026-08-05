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Lightning strike kills footballer, injures nine during match in southern Thailand

Fatal strike hits pitch during regional tournament amid monsoon storm

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The incident occurred during the Golok Cup regional tournament at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province as players continued competing in heavy rain brought by the monsoon season.
The incident occurred during the Golok Cup regional tournament at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province as players continued competing in heavy rain brought by the monsoon season.
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Dubai: A footballer was killed and nine others were injured after lightning struck a football pitch during a match in southern Thailand on Wednesday, police and local media said.

The incident occurred during the Golok Cup regional tournament at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province as players continued competing in heavy rain brought by the monsoon season. Video circulating on social media showed a bolt of lightning hitting the pitch, sending players and spectators scrambling for safety.

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Police said 24-year-old Thai player Safwan Awae died after being taken to hospital despite efforts by emergency teams to save him. Nine others suffered injuries, including burns, among them a Malaysian player. The match was abandoned following the strike.

Thailand experiences frequent thunderstorms during the annual monsoon season, and authorities regularly advise suspending outdoor sporting activities when lightning is detecte

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