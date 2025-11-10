GOLD/FOREX
Cricket

Man dies after freak on-field accident during cricket match in Sri Lanka

Incident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Cricket bat and ball
Shutterstock

Dubai: A 41-year-old man has tragically died following a freak accident during a cricket match at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the incident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball. The injured player was rushed to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Ihalage Dhanushka Devinda Perera, a resident of Katuwallegama, Palugahawela.

Minuwangoda Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
