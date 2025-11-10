Man dies after freak on-field accident during cricket match in Sri Lanka

Incident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball
Dubai: A 41-year-old man has tragically died following a freak accident during a cricket match at a playground in the Aluthepola area of Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka.
According to reports, the incident occurred when two players collided while attempting to catch a ball. The injured player was rushed to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
The deceased has been identified as Ihalage Dhanushka Devinda Perera, a resident of Katuwallegama, Palugahawela.
Minuwangoda Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
