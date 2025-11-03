Former India U15 cricketer Rajesh Banik dies in road mishap

40-year-old was among Tripura’s leading cricketers of his time, also served as selector
Dubai: In a tragic incident, former India Under-15 and Tripura cricketer Rajesh Banik lost his life in a road accident in Anandanagar, Tripura, over the weekend. He was 40 years old and is survived by his father, mother, and brother.
Expressing his grief, Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Subrata Dey said, “It is extremely unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team. We are deeply shocked. May his soul rest in peace.”
Banik was among Tripura’s leading cricketers of his time and later served as a selector for the state’s Under-16 team. He made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2001—02 season and went on to play 42 first-class matches, scoring 1,469 runs at an average of 19.32. He also amassed 378 runs in 24 List A matches and 203 runs in 18 T20s, all between the 2001—02 and 2017—18 seasons.
Born on December 12, 1984, Banik was a right-hand batter and occasional leg-spinner. At the youth level, he represented India in the Asian Cricket Council Under-15 tournament in Kuala Lumpur (2000) and was part of the India Under-15 tour to England the same year, alongside future internationals Irfan Pathan and Ambati Rayudu.
Throughout his career, Banik represented Tripura in numerous domestic and age-group tournaments, including the Vijay Merchant Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy, MA Chidambaram Trophy, Buchi Babu Invitational, Cooch Behar Trophy, and the National Under-25 Championship.
As a mark of respect, players of the Tripura senior men’s team, currently playing a Ranji Trophy match against Bengal in Agartala, wore black armbands on Saturday. The TCA also paid tribute to Banik at its headquarters in Agartala.
