Every horse has a personality, and Yasmin seems to know exactly how to reach each one. A Spanish horse knows the trick of lifting their legs, he needs 'payment' that involves a lot of scrubs, but then he obliges and doesn't let Yasmin down. He was also rescued from a riding school and is 'lovely' to ride as Yasmin notes, but she doesn't push him. "If you ride him today, then he will have at least a day or two off, and then after, again, I don't want my horses to become soulless robots for customers. I want them to be happy."