GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

‘Dead’ possum opens eyes after being found wedged between fence posts in Australia

Rescuer thought the possum had died before it suddenly opened its eyes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Shelley Burrows of Hamilton Wildlife Shelter attends to the possum after it was found wedged between fence posts.
Shelley Burrows of Hamilton Wildlife Shelter attends to the possum after it was found wedged between fence posts.
Source: Hamilton Wildlife Shelter

An Australian wildlife rescue team received a call about a possum believed to be dead after it became wedged between two fence posts. But when a rescuer arrived at the scene, the animal was found to be alive.

A rescuer from Hamilton Wildlife Shelter in Hamilton, Australia, discovered the ringtail possum on Sunday, September 13, after being “called to a deceased Ringtail Possum that had been caught between two gate poles”, the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The rescuer said they initially went to the location to check the animal and remove what they believed was its body.

“I don’t normally go out to dead possums, but as it was high and the member of the public couldn’t check it, I decided I would head there and do a pouch check and remove the body,” the rescuer wrote.

After almost missing the possum, the rescuer took photographs for instructional purposes before attempting to free the animal.

Images shared by the shelter showed the fuzzy, grey marsupial hanging limp in an upside-down “U” shape while tightly lodged between two metal posts.

The shelter later clarified that the possum had not been deliberately placed there or “crushed” or “compressed”. The animal had become stuck after slipping between the posts.

While attempting to remove it, the rescuer noticed that the possum was “still limp, not stiff” and that its belly area was still warm. This led the rescuer to believe it had died only a few hours earlier.

Then, the possum’s arm moved, and its eyes opened.

“This possum was NOT DEAD!!!” Hamilton Wildlife Shelter wrote on Facebook. “Just unconscious, ice cold and deathly still.”

Despite the animal’s height and the fence's barbs, which made the rescue difficult, the rescuer eventually managed to free it from the narrow gap.

“Nothing was crushing any organs or limbs. Where he was stuck is the thinnest part of a possum, and I was able to lift him out once I got him past the barbed wire barbs,” the rescuer explained in a subsequent post.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
Offbeatviral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A still of Dead City

The Walking Dead: Will Maggie ever forgive Negan?

2m read
Illustrative image.

One dead, 30 missing after ferry sinks off Vanuatu

1m read
Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli

Italian GP: Monza crowd torn between Antonelli, Ferrari

3m read
Hamilton goes public with Kim in loved-up post

Hamilton goes public with Kim in loved-up post

2m read