“I don’t want to alarm anyone, but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool,” TikTok user Lisa Keller said in her video, noting that “not a single person cares” as guests appeared unfazed.

The juvenile reptile was spotted early Saturday morning at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas, with video on social media showing it resting calmly at the bottom of the pool as sunbathers lounged nearby.

Guests at a luxury hotel in northeastern Australia had an unexpected visitor over the weekend when a small crocodile was found swimming in the pool.

Hotel manager Joseph Amerio confirmed to AFP that the pool was quickly cordoned off once the animal was discovered. Queensland wildlife officers later arrived to safely remove the crocodile that afternoon.

Crocodile sightings are not uncommon in northern Australia, where more than 100,000 saltwater and freshwater crocodiles are believed to inhabit the region. Authorities reminded visitors to remain alert, even in resort areas close to natural waterways.

