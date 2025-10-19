GOLD/FOREX
Crocodile cools off in luxury resort pool in Australia as guests sunbathe nearby

Guests stay calm as wildlife officers safely remove the surprise swimmer from luxury hotel

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Guests at a luxury hotel in northeastern Australia had an unexpected visitor over the weekend when a small crocodile was found swimming in the pool.

The juvenile reptile was spotted early Saturday morning at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas, with video on social media showing it resting calmly at the bottom of the pool as sunbathers lounged nearby.

“I don’t want to alarm anyone, but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool,” TikTok user Lisa Keller said in her video, noting that “not a single person cares” as guests appeared unfazed.

Hotel manager Joseph Amerio confirmed to AFP that the pool was quickly cordoned off once the animal was discovered. Queensland wildlife officers later arrived to safely remove the crocodile that afternoon.

“At no time were guests and the baby animal in the pool together,” Amerio said.

Crocodile sightings are not uncommon in northern Australia, where more than 100,000 saltwater and freshwater crocodiles are believed to inhabit the region. Authorities reminded visitors to remain alert, even in resort areas close to natural waterways.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
