The incident unfolds

The crocodile disappeared underwater with Nurhawati, only to resurface nearly an hour later with her lifeless body in its jaws. Locals quickly threw chicken pieces into the water to distract the animal and managed to retrieve her body. The crocodile then retreated back into the water.

Authorities arrived shortly after and launched a search for the predator. The crocodile was eventually located and shot dead.

Authorities raise alarm

Officials have since expressed grave concerns about the recurring threat of crocodile attacks in the area. Kornelius Wau, head of the Pulau-Pulau Batu Sub-district, highlighted the risks to local residents. “Many of these wild animals are still roaming the coast of Tello Island. If this issue isn’t addressed, it will remain a serious threat,” he told The Metro.

Wau called on the North Sumatra Provincial Government and the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) to take immediate action. He noted that over 80% of residents rely on the sea for their livelihoods and live along the coast, frequently bathing in the water.

Indonesia’s crocodile crisis