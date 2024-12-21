Dubai: In a horrifying incident on Sumatra Island, Indonesia, a 46-year-old woman, Nurhawati Zihura, lost her life in a brutal crocodile attack. The tragic event occurred on December 17 when she visited a coastal waterbody to wash her feet. A crocodile suddenly lunged at her, dragging her underwater in a deadly ‘death roll.’
Agustinus, a 40-year-old local resident, recounted the chilling event to The Metro: “I saw the crocodile attacking Nurhawati on the surface of the water. We shouted, but it wouldn’t release her. It was a terrible sight — worse than any scene of hell. Her blood was spilling into the water.”
The incident unfolds
The crocodile disappeared underwater with Nurhawati, only to resurface nearly an hour later with her lifeless body in its jaws. Locals quickly threw chicken pieces into the water to distract the animal and managed to retrieve her body. The crocodile then retreated back into the water.
Authorities arrived shortly after and launched a search for the predator. The crocodile was eventually located and shot dead.
Authorities raise alarm
Officials have since expressed grave concerns about the recurring threat of crocodile attacks in the area. Kornelius Wau, head of the Pulau-Pulau Batu Sub-district, highlighted the risks to local residents. “Many of these wild animals are still roaming the coast of Tello Island. If this issue isn’t addressed, it will remain a serious threat,” he told The Metro.
Wau called on the North Sumatra Provincial Government and the Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) to take immediate action. He noted that over 80% of residents rely on the sea for their livelihoods and live along the coast, frequently bathing in the water.
Indonesia’s crocodile crisis
Indonesia has recorded the highest number of crocodile attacks globally over the past decade, with more than 400 fatalities. The recent attack underscores the urgent need for measures to ensure the safety of coastal communities.