Virat Kohli: He marked his return to ODI cricket in style, scoring an unbeaten 139 against the West Indies. The century was his 55th in the format and saw him become only the second player to reach 15,000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar.

Raul Rosas Jr.: The 21-year-old produced a memorable performance by stopping Raoni Barcelos in the fifth round of their UFC Fight Night main event. Rosas earned the TKO victory though the result was overshadowed by Barcelos being stretchered from the arena and taken to hospital. He was later reported to be stable, alert and responsive.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar: All three countries all booked their places in the Gulf Cup 27 semifinals. The UAE and Qatar will meet on Wednesday, September 30, to decide who finishes top of Group B, while Saudi Arabia face Iraq in their final Group A match on Tuesday, with the semifinal pairings to be confirmed after the group stage. The semifinals are scheduled for October 3.

George Russell: The Mercedes driver claimed his third victory of the 2026 F1 season by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. Russell held off Max Verstappen by just 0.196 seconds to close the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The gap between the teammates now remains 66 points.

Jurgen Klopp: The former Liverpool manager is still waiting for his first victory as Germany head coach after a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands was followed by a 1-0 defeat to Greece. Dimitrios Kourbelis scored in the 74th minute to hand Greece victory in Klopp’s first home match in charge.

International Team: They let a commanding lead slip away at the Presidents Cup as the United States produced a remarkable comeback to retain the trophy. The Americans dominated Sunday’s singles session 9.5-2.5 to turn the contest around and win the Presidents Cup 17-13.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.