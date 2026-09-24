Video of man abusing cat sparks concern and action among UAE animal rescue community

Online outcry over cat video renews focus on rescue work
A social media video showing a man handling a cat in a way that has raised concerns about animal abuse has prompted animal welfare advocates in UAE to seek attention for the animal's situation.
The footage, shared alongside photographs of a grey, fluffy cat, shows the animal being restrained during interactions with the man. In one clip, a knife is held close to the cat, while another shows the man placing his foot against the animal's neck. The cat can be heard meowing in the footage.
The person who posted the videos later apologised, saying the cat was his and that what he had done was intended as a joke. He also said he was sorry and would not make similar videos again. "This is my dear cat, whom I love so much," he wrote. "What I did was just a joke, and I'm very sorry about it. I ask everyone not to misunderstand me, and I apologise to you all. I promise you I will never make videos like these again. Please don't hold it against me," he wrote in the Facebook post.
The videos were highlighted by UK-based animal rescuer Remote Rescues, an Instagram account involved in treating, fostering and finding homes for animals from the UAE. The rescuer said they had attempted to report the material through Dubai Police's cybercrime reporting channel.
Speaking to Gulf News, the rescuer said the footage was difficult to watch. “I came across the video online, and could not bring myself to watch the reels,” the rescuer said.
Based in the UK, the rescuer said they have supported cat rescues from the UAE and personally helped animals despite the distance. Remote Rescues also highlighted the wider work involved in caring for animals, including fostering, adoption and veterinary treatment.
“Rescuers on the ground face an overwhelming crisis. They need financial support, foster homes and adopters, and every rescue costs money,” the rescuer said.
The rescuer also pointed to the importance of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programmes alongside rescue and adoption efforts, saying that without more TNR, rescuers can face an ongoing cycle of kittens being born without homes and requiring care.
An animal rescue community in the UAE, known as @Uaeanimalcommunity on Instagram, which highlights and reposts cases involving abandoned, abused and stray animals, also spoke to Gulf News about the video. The group said its members had encountered several cases of animal abuse and were awaiting further news about the cat.
Animal welfare activist Hanadi Bahri said she and another activist had also approached authorities regarding the case. She told Gulf News that they were also trying to establish whether the man is a UAE resident, based on details shared on his Facebook account, or whether those details may not accurately reflect his location.
Bahri said animal welfare activists have also worked with authorities on cases involving animals across Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. She also pointed to the role of public awareness and education in animal welfare.
“Honestly, the small animals situation is slowly getting the attention of public, through a lot of education, proper guidance, and positive reinforcement,” Bahri said.
She also highlighted the demands placed on animal rescuers, who often rely on foster homes, adopters and financial support to care for animals.
In the UAE, there are two laws that govern animal welfare - Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating the Crimes and Penalties Law and Federal Law No. 16 of 2007 on the Protection of Animals, here are a few penalties and rules:
• Animal cruelty: Under UAE law, anyone who harasses, tortures or mistreats a domesticated or tamed animal can face a fine of up to Dh5,000. People responsible for animals can also be fined for failing to provide proper care.
• Killing or seriously injuring animals: Deliberately and without justification killing or seriously injuring certain working or farm animals can result in imprisonment and/or a fine.
• Dangerous stray animals: Leaving a stray animal in circumstances that could endanger people is also punishable under the Crimes and Penalties Law.
• Injuring someone else's animal: Causing injuries to another person's animal through negligence can result in a fine of up to Dh3,000. If the animal dies, the fine can reach Dh10,000.
• Basic welfare requirements: The UAE's animal protection law requires animals to be treated humanely and protected from unnecessary suffering. Owners and people responsible for animals must provide suitable food, water, shelter and living conditions, as well as veterinary treatment when animals are sick or injured.
The UAE has also introduced and expanded measures in 2026 aimed at animal welfare and managing stray populations.
From February 3, Abu Dhabi required owners to register cats and dogs through its Animal Owner System, with fines of up to Dh1,000 for non-compliance.
In July, Dubai Municipality opened a dedicated animal welfare shelter in Warsan for stray cats and dogs, offering veterinary care, rehabilitation and adoption facilities. Dubai also continued using Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) and Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) programmes to manage community animal populations. In March, Dubai Municipality also launched 12 AI-enabled feeding stations for stray animals.
On a national level, local authorities also stepped up enforcement, with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment carrying out 30 joint inspections covering 269 establishments in the first half of 2026, resulting in 31 businesses being shut and 16 having their activities suspended.