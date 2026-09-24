Video of man abusing cat sparks concern and action among UAE animal rescue community

The person who posted the videos later apologised, saying the cat was his and that what he had done was intended as a joke. He also said he was sorry and would not make similar videos again. "This is my dear cat, whom I love so much," he wrote. "What I did was just a joke, and I'm very sorry about it. I ask everyone not to misunderstand me, and I apologise to you all. I promise you I will never make videos like these again. Please don't hold it against me," he wrote in the Facebook post.