Al Raha Cats: The volunteers keeping Abu Dhabi's strays fed and healthy

"This will allow them to live healthier lives, while helping to control the population and reduce territorial behavior," Gianluca said. The aim is not only to improve the health and welfare of individual cats, but also to manage the population in a humane and sustainable way. So far, the group has sterilized, vaccinated and microchipped more than 120 cats across Al Raha. Al Raha Cats also maintains a database of all the cats it helps, so that the group can monitor their progress.