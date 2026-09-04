Looking at the bigger picture, Ramsey argues that community-cat management needs to be treated as a long-term project, not something responded to only when a cat turns up injured or a new litter appears. "Consistent TNVR, responsible feeding, veterinary care when required and adoption of genuinely home-suitable cats all need to work together," she says, alongside a broader shift in pet ownership. "We also need people not to abandon their pets. An unneutered pet that is dumped doesn't just become one more cat on the street, it can contribute to many more kittens being born."