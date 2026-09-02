Abu Dhabi cat rescue: How two women saved over 70 cats in Al Sideirah — ‘They had nowhere else to go’

It was a punishing routine, carried out at the peak of summer. "I would spend hours outside, sometimes from around 10 AM until 3 PM, catching cats. Then came the driving to JVC, waiting for the cats to be treated, driving them back, releasing them safely, and returning again for the next batch," Maria says. It was, by her own account, physically and mentally exhausting. But she kept going, knowing that once the demolition began, the cats would have nowhere left to go.