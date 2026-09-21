Bring your pet: Abu Dhabi's free Pet Lovers' Gathering runs September 25 to 27

Register your pet, adopt one, or just bring yours along this weekend
Dubai: Abu Dhabi pet owners have a free event to take their animals to this weekend.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality is hosting a three-day Pet Lovers' Gathering at Al Shamkha Square from Friday 25 September to Sunday 27 September. Entry is open to everyone, pets included, and there is no need to register in advance.
It runs every evening from 5pm to 9pm, so there is time to go after work or plan around the weekend.
When: Friday 25 to Sunday 27 September 2026, 5pm to 9pm
Where: Al Shamkha Square, Abu Dhabi
Price: Free entry, no prior registration required
There will be pet adoption, for anyone thinking about bringing an animal home, and pet registration on site. Awareness workshops will run alongside entertainment shows and interactive activities aimed at the wider community, not only people who already own animals.
The municipality has not yet published a full hour-by-hour schedule, so exact show and workshop timings are best checked on the day.
The on-site registration is the most practical part of the event for existing owners.
Abu Dhabi introduced its Animal Ownership System through the Department of Municipalities and Transport, under which owners register their cats and dogs for identification, health records and welfare tracking. Registration is normally done through a veterinary clinic, using an Emirates ID, UAE Pass and the TAMM platform, along with proof of ownership such as a pet passport.
Having the service at a free public event removes the need for a separate clinic visit, which is the step many owners put off.
Adopters should know that ownership, and all legal responsibility for the animal, transfers to them once an adoption goes through.
Vaccination records are worth carrying too, particularly for anyone planning to use the registration service.