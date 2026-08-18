Shahid Afridi reunites with missing pet dog after emotional search

Social media users share his post and help spread the message across different platforms
Former Pakistan captain and star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has shared a heartwarming update with his followers, confirming that his missing pet dog, Max, has been found and safely returned home.
Afridi had earlier appealed to the public for help after Max went missing in Islamabad. In his social media post, the former cricketer explained that the dog was much more than a pet, having been raised as a member of his family.
Afridi also revealed that Max had survived a serious illness when he was just 30 days old. After overcoming the health complications, the dog became a much-loved part of the family, making his disappearance particularly distressing for the former captain.
Following Afridi’s appeal, social media users rallied behind the search, sharing his post and helping spread the message across different platforms. The widespread support eventually brought positive news.
Afridi later announced that Max had been found and was safely back home. He also shared a video capturing the emotional reunion, expressing his happiness and relief at having his beloved pet back.
The former Pakistan captain thanked everyone who supported his appeal, shared the missing-dog alert and helped amplify his message. He said the support from the online community played an important role in bringing Max home safely.