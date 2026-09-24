GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistan likely to make Sahibzada Farhan T20I captain beyond Asian Games 2026

Farhan open to long-term T20 leadership as PCB weighs captaincy call

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026.
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on May 30, 2026.
AFP-AAMIR QURESHI

Dubai: Sahibzada Farhan has opened the door to continuing as Pakistan’s T20 captain beyond the 2026 Asian Games, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to confirm any permanent change in leadership.

Farhan, appointed captain for Pakistan’s men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games in Japan, said he would welcome the opportunity to lead the national side in the future.

“If I get the opportunity, why not continue in the future as well?” Farhan said during a media interaction at Pakistan’s pre-departure training camp in Karachi.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said earlier that Farhan’s appointment was an opportunity to gain captaincy experience, with the PCB and selection committee expected to decide his future after the tournament.

According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, reports have suggested that the PCB is considering Farhan as part of its longer-term T20 leadership plans.

For now, however, Farhan said his attention remains on the Asian Games, where Pakistan enter the 10-team T20 competition at the quarter-final stage courtesy of their ICC ranking.

Their first match is scheduled for September 28, followed by the semi-finals on October 1 and medal matches on October 3.

“Right now, the entire focus is on the Asian Games,” Farhan said. “I cannot say anything about what happens afterwards because my entire focus is on this tournament.”

Pakistan is also using the tournament to develop a younger squad, with four players yet to make their T20I debuts. Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood are set to earn their first international cap in Japan.

Farhan said he was confident in the group and insisted that experience would not determine selection.

“Senior or junior does not matter. The players who perform are the ones who make the team,” he said.

Pakistan have also prepared for Japan’s slower conditions through specialised practice wickets and scenario-based matches during their Karachi camp.

Pakistan’s first opponent at the Asian Games will be the runners-up of Group B which consists of Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Oman.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
Show More
Related Topics:
Paksitan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Shreyas Iyer (R) shakes hands with Japanese captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming during a press conference ahead of their T20 cricket match, in Tokyo on September 21, 2026.

India set 32 target, yet survive underdogs Japan

2m read
Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan (C) and his teammate Imam-ul-Haq check the pitch during a practice session at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 22, 2025, a day ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India.

Two Pakistani players questioned by cyber crime agency

2m read
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on the opening day of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 19, 2026.

Imam-ul-Haq named captain amid two-year ban rumours

1m read
Babar Azam

Babar Azam faces injury scare ahead of England Test

2m read