Farhan open to long-term T20 leadership as PCB weighs captaincy call
Dubai: Sahibzada Farhan has opened the door to continuing as Pakistan’s T20 captain beyond the 2026 Asian Games, although the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to confirm any permanent change in leadership.
Farhan, appointed captain for Pakistan’s men’s cricket campaign at the Asian Games in Japan, said he would welcome the opportunity to lead the national side in the future.
“If I get the opportunity, why not continue in the future as well?” Farhan said during a media interaction at Pakistan’s pre-departure training camp in Karachi.
Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson said earlier that Farhan’s appointment was an opportunity to gain captaincy experience, with the PCB and selection committee expected to decide his future after the tournament.
According to Pakistani media outlet Dawn, reports have suggested that the PCB is considering Farhan as part of its longer-term T20 leadership plans.
For now, however, Farhan said his attention remains on the Asian Games, where Pakistan enter the 10-team T20 competition at the quarter-final stage courtesy of their ICC ranking.
Their first match is scheduled for September 28, followed by the semi-finals on October 1 and medal matches on October 3.
“Right now, the entire focus is on the Asian Games,” Farhan said. “I cannot say anything about what happens afterwards because my entire focus is on this tournament.”
Pakistan is also using the tournament to develop a younger squad, with four players yet to make their T20I debuts. Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Maaz Sadaqat, and Saad Masood are set to earn their first international cap in Japan.
Farhan said he was confident in the group and insisted that experience would not determine selection.
“Senior or junior does not matter. The players who perform are the ones who make the team,” he said.
Pakistan have also prepared for Japan’s slower conditions through specialised practice wickets and scenario-based matches during their Karachi camp.
Pakistan’s first opponent at the Asian Games will be the runners-up of Group B which consists of Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Oman.