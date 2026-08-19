Shaheen Afridi’s seven-wicket masterclass includes stunning hat-trick

His efforts ensure Pakistan Gold win National Champions Cup 2026
Pakistan ODI captain Shaheen Afridi delivered a sensational performance in the National Champions Cup 2026 final, claiming a career-best seven wickets, including a hat-trick, to power Pakistan Gold to a commanding 101-run victory over Shadab Khan-led Pakistan Greens in Multan.
Afridi’s devastating spell helped Pakistan Gold seal the to win the National Champions Cup 2026 in emphatic fashion. The left-arm pacer finished with remarkable figures of 7/36 from 8.3 overs and was named Player of the Match.
Put in to bat, openers Shamyl Hussain and Saad Khan laid the foundation for a huge total, both scoring centuries as Pakistan Gold posted 340.
Hussain struck 111 off 93 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, while Saad Khan smashed 112 from 102 deliveries, also with 11 fours and four sixes.
Pakistan Greens used nine bowlers, including Fakhar Zaman, but struggled to contain the Gold batters.
In reply, Pakistan Greens made a strong start to their chase. Mubasir Khan dismissed Zaman in the eighth over, while Razaullah removed Omair Yousuf for 44, six runs short of his half-century. Wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig then struck 67 from 51 balls before falling to Faisal Akram.
At 147/3 after 21.4 overs, Pakistan Greens remained firmly in the contest.
Afridi, however, turned the match decisively in Pakistan Gold’s favour during the middle overs. Mohammad Suleman and Farhan Yousaf were both dismissed after attempting pull shots, with Abdul Samad taking catches at deep square leg. Shadab Khan then fell at third man while attempting an upper cut.
Pakistan Greens soon collapsed, losing six wickets for just 167 runs in 26.5 overs.
Afridi returned in the 36th over and immediately made an impact, having Naseem Shah caught behind. Shah and Faheem Ashraf had added 61 runs for the seventh wicket, but Afridi broke the partnership.
The Pakistan captain then produced a sensational sequence in his next over. He bowled a fuller delivery to trap Mehran Mumtaz lbw before dismissing Salman Mirza caught and bowled.
With a hat-trick opportunity in his hands, Afridi completed the feat by knocking over Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan Greens were eventually bowled out for 239 in 37.3 overs, handing Pakistan Gold a comprehensive 101-run victory.
Afridi’s seven-wicket haul was the best List A bowling performance of his career and capped a memorable final for the Pakistan captain.
Fakhar Zaman was named Player of the Series after scoring 269 runs in three innings, including two centuries.