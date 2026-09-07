Burjeel Specialty Hospital launches Sharjah’s first PET/CT service bringing advanced cancer care closer to home

Burjeel expands access to advanced molecular imaging and targeted radionuclide therapies
Burjeel Specialty Hospital, part of Burjeel Holdings, has launched the first PET/CT service in the Emirate of Sharjah, strengthening access to advanced cancer diagnostics and precision treatment closer to patients and families.
The new service is part of the hospital’s comprehensive Nuclear Medicine Department and is fully integrated with Burjeel Cancer Institute (BCI), the fastest-growing cancer care network in the UAE. The integration connects molecular imaging with multidisciplinary oncology expertise across diagnosis, staging, treatment planning, and follow-up.
The service was inaugurated in the presence His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi; Dr. Ahmad Tahlak, General Director, Tarahum Charity Foundation; Mohammad Al Mulla, Deputy Director-General, Tarahum Charity Foundation; Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and CEO, Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, Non-Executive Director, Burjeel Holdings; Mrs. Aisha Al Mulla, Director of the Friends of Cancer Patients Society.
Advanced imaging closer to patients
At the center of the department is the GE Discovery IQ PET/CT system, combining advanced PET detector technology with CT imaging and reconstruction capabilities. It supports cancer diagnosis and staging, treatment-response assessment, recurrence detection, and quantitative imaging. High-sensitivity detector technology enables faster scan acquisition, while lower-dose imaging supports diagnostic performance with reduced radiation exposure. Q-Clear reconstruction further enhances image quality and quantitative accuracy.
For patients, this means access to advanced molecular imaging services without the need to travel to another emirate. Faster scan times can help reduce the time spent undergoing imaging, while the integrated care model allows results to be reviewed by the wider oncology team, supporting timely and coordinated treatment decisions. The facility operates in line with FANR requirements and internationally recognized radiation safety standards, with patient safety and comfort remaining a key priority.
“With this capability now available in Sharjah, we can support timely diagnosis, accurate staging and treatment-response assessment while keeping patient safety and comfort at the center of care,” said Dr. Firuz Ibrahim, Head of Department, Nuclear Medicine, Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah.
The department offers PET/CT imaging using a broad range of advanced radiotracers. These include 18F FDG PET/CT for staging and treatment-response assessment across many cancers; PSMA PET/CT for prostate cancer; DOTA-peptide PET/CT for neuroendocrine tumors; and specialized tracers supporting evaluation of breast and brain cancers, sarcomas, pancreatic and gastric cancers, parathyroid adenoma, and cognitive impairment.
Beyond diagnostic imaging, the Sharjah team will collaborate with the BCI Nuclear Medicine team in Abu Dhabi to provide access to targeted radionuclide therapies. These include radioactive iodine therapy for thyroid cancer, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy for neuroendocrine tumors, Lutetium-177 PSMA therapy for advanced prostate cancer, and selective internal radiation therapy for liver cancer and liver metastases.
“PET/CT is an important tool throughout the cancer journey, from diagnosis and staging to treatment planning, response assessment, and detecting recurrence. Bringing this capability to Sharjah allows us to combine advanced molecular imaging with multidisciplinary cancer expertise so that each patient’s imaging can directly inform a personalized treatment plan,” said Prof. Dr. Humaid Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute.
The Nuclear Medicine team works closely with BCI specialists across oncology disciplines, creating a seamless pathway from imaging to treatment planning. Diagnostic and therapeutic services are guided by NCCN clinical guidelines and SNMMI/EANM imaging standards, supporting evidence-based, internationally benchmarked care.