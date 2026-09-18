The other two Wella options here take different approaches. Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong prioritises movement and a natural feel, while New Wave Volume is aimed at styles that need lift as well as hold

Heat and humidity can quickly undo a carefully styled blowout, curl or sleek ponytail, so a useful hairspray in the UAE needs more than brute force hold. It should help control flyaways and resist moisture without leaving hair unnecessarily stiff, sticky or difficult to brush. Our top pick is Wella New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold Hairspray , which combines ultra strong hold with specific humidity resistance and a brushable finish.

Wella New Wave Ultra Strong Hold Hairspray 250ml

Best for: Long days, events, updos and defined styles where humidity resistance takes priority over maximum movement.

Those characteristics make sense for polished blowouts, waves, updos and styles where flyaways around the hairline need control. The brushable formulation is particularly useful because strong hold does not necessarily mean committing to a rigid finish for the rest of the day.

Wella's New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold is the one to reach for when keeping the shape of the hairstyle matters most. Chemist Warehouse UAE lists a 24-hour hold, humidity resistance and a non-sticky feel, while also saying the spray is easy to comb out. Carrefour UAE classifies its hold level as extra strong.

Verdict: The strongest fit for UAE humidity here, combining firm control with a finish designed to remain brushable rather than sticky.

Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 250ml

Best for: Blowouts, loose curls and everyday styling where flexible control matters more than the firmest possible finish.

That makes it a sensible match for loose waves, blow dried hair and everyday styling where you still want to run a brush through the hair later. Wella specifically says the spray is easy to comb out, an advantage if you regularly restyle between work and evening plans.

Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong sits in a useful middle ground between control and movement. Wella rates its hold at 4/5 and says its FlexActive technology is designed to provide an extra strong yet flexible hold for up to 48 hours. The manufacturer also describes the finish as natural to the touch without stickiness, with enough flexibility for hair to move freely.

Verdict: Choose this if you want substantial hold but dislike the fixed feel that can come with stronger finishing sprays.

Wella New Wave Volume Hairspray 250ml

Verdict: The better fit for fine or flatter styles that need lift as well as staying power.

Holding a style is only part of the job if your hair tends to lose volume. Wella New Wave Volume uses a lightweight formula intended to lock in lift without weighing hair down. Chemist Warehouse UAE describes it as a strong-hold spray with extra volume and lists up to 24-hour hold, humidity and flyaway resistance, and an easy-to-wash-out finish.

The formula makes most sense on blow dries, lifted roots and softer styles where shape comes from volume rather than rigid definition. A UAE retailer listing also describes the spray as brushable and lightweight, supporting its positioning as the more volume focused option here.

For very structured updos, the Ultra Strong Power Hold above is the more purpose built choice. New Wave Volume is better suited to maintaining body while keeping the result relatively light.

Key specs

Size: 250ml

Hold: Strong

Claimed hold time: Up to 24 hours

Humidity and flyaway resistance

Volume focused lightweight formula

What we like

Adds hold without sacrificing the aim of a lifted style

Useful for controlling flyaways

Brushes and washes out easily