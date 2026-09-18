Hairsprays for lasting hold when UAE heat and humidity put styles to the test
Heat and humidity can quickly undo a carefully styled blowout, curl or sleek ponytail, so a useful hairspray in the UAE needs more than brute force hold. It should help control flyaways and resist moisture without leaving hair unnecessarily stiff, sticky or difficult to brush. Our top pick is Wella New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold Hairspray, which combines ultra strong hold with specific humidity resistance and a brushable finish.
The other two Wella options here take different approaches. Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong prioritises movement and a natural feel, while New Wave Volume is aimed at styles that need lift as well as hold
Verdict: The strongest fit for UAE humidity here, combining firm control with a finish designed to remain brushable rather than sticky.
Wella's New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold is the one to reach for when keeping the shape of the hairstyle matters most. Chemist Warehouse UAE lists a 24-hour hold, humidity resistance and a non-sticky feel, while also saying the spray is easy to comb out. Carrefour UAE classifies its hold level as extra strong.
Those characteristics make sense for polished blowouts, waves, updos and styles where flyaways around the hairline need control. The brushable formulation is particularly useful because strong hold does not necessarily mean committing to a rigid finish for the rest of the day.
Key specs
Size: 250ml
Hold: Ultra strong
Claimed hold time: Up to 24 hours
Humidity resistant
Aerosol spray
What we like
Strongest humidity focused option of the three
Designed not to feel sticky
Brushes or combs out easily
Best for: Long days, events, updos and defined styles where humidity resistance takes priority over maximum movement.
Verdict: Choose this if you want substantial hold but dislike the fixed feel that can come with stronger finishing sprays.
Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong sits in a useful middle ground between control and movement. Wella rates its hold at 4/5 and says its FlexActive technology is designed to provide an extra strong yet flexible hold for up to 48 hours. The manufacturer also describes the finish as natural to the touch without stickiness, with enough flexibility for hair to move freely.
That makes it a sensible match for loose waves, blow dried hair and everyday styling where you still want to run a brush through the hair later. Wella specifically says the spray is easy to comb out, an advantage if you regularly restyle between work and evening plans.
Key specs
Size: 250ml
Hold rating: 4/5
Claimed hold time: Up to 48 hours
FlexActive technology
Easy-comb-out formula
What we like
Strong hold without sacrificing as much movement
Natural-touch, non-sticky finish
Particularly easy to brush out
Best for: Blowouts, loose curls and everyday styling where flexible control matters more than the firmest possible finish.
Verdict: The better fit for fine or flatter styles that need lift as well as staying power.
Holding a style is only part of the job if your hair tends to lose volume. Wella New Wave Volume uses a lightweight formula intended to lock in lift without weighing hair down. Chemist Warehouse UAE describes it as a strong-hold spray with extra volume and lists up to 24-hour hold, humidity and flyaway resistance, and an easy-to-wash-out finish.
The formula makes most sense on blow dries, lifted roots and softer styles where shape comes from volume rather than rigid definition. A UAE retailer listing also describes the spray as brushable and lightweight, supporting its positioning as the more volume focused option here.
For very structured updos, the Ultra Strong Power Hold above is the more purpose built choice. New Wave Volume is better suited to maintaining body while keeping the result relatively light.
Key specs
Size: 250ml
Hold: Strong
Claimed hold time: Up to 24 hours
Humidity and flyaway resistance
Volume focused lightweight formula
What we like
Adds hold without sacrificing the aim of a lifted style
Useful for controlling flyaways
Brushes and washes out easily
Best for: Fine hair, root lift, bouncy blowouts and styles where maintaining volume is the main concern.
Hold strength should match the style rather than simply being as strong as possible. Extra strong spray makes sense for updos, defined waves and hairlines that need firm control. A flexible strong hold is often more comfortable for everyday blowouts and loose curls because the hair can retain some movement.
Humidity resistance deserves particular attention in the UAE. Humid air can affect the shape and surface finish of styled hair, so look for formulas specifically described by the manufacturer as humidity resistant rather than assuming every strong hairspray provides the same protection. Wella explicitly makes this claim for New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold.
Finish and brushability matter if you dislike a lacquered feel or restyle your hair during the day. Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong is designed for a natural touch and easy comb out, while New Wave Volume focuses on lightweight lift.
As with any aerosol, follow the storage and application directions on the can, particularly around heat and ignition sources.
For a UAE focused shortlist, Wella New Wave Ultra Strong Power Hold Hairspray is our top pick. Its combination of ultra-strong hold, stated humidity resistance and easy comb-out addresses the main problem this guide is trying to solve: keeping a finished style under control without automatically settling for a sticky, immovable finish.
Wellaflex Flexible Extra Strong Hold is the better match if you favour natural movement. Wella gives it a 4/5 hold rating, but the emphasis is on flexibility, a natural touch and easy brushing. Wella New Wave Volume, meanwhile, suits hair that tends to fall flat, pairing strong hold with a lightweight, volume focused formula.
The choice comes down to what your style loses first in humid conditions: definition, movement or volume.
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