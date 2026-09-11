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Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit, set to hold talks with PM Modi today

Leaders to weigh defence projects, global issues as India hosts BRICS Summit

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Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit, set to hold talks with PM Modi today
Putin arrives in Delhi for BRICS Summit, set to hold talks with PM Modi today

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday (Sept. 11, 2026) to attend the 18th BRICS Summit and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Confirming Putin’s arrival in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X: “Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.”

Putin’s visit comes amid continued high-level engagement between India and Russia and follows his meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek last week.

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During their meeting in Bishkek, PM Modi urged Putin to move from an “endless war towards the end of war”, in a reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began five years ago following Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

“We have to move from a situation of ‘endless war’ to ‘end of war’… It is humanity’s wish that the end of this war happens as soon as possible,” PM Modi said.

The upcoming PM Modi-Putin meeting, scheduled for Friday, is expected to give both sides an opportunity to review the progress of their bilateral partnership and discuss issues of strategic importance.

Speaking to Indian mediapersons ahead of Putin's visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that the two leaders will discuss bilateral ties and ongoing global issues with the Russian President informing PM Modi about the current situation in the Ukraine conflict.

Defence cooperation is likely to be among the key areas on the agenda. The two leaders are expected to discuss ongoing and prospective defence projects.

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, bringing together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

During the BRICS Summit, the leaders will exchange views on strengthening intra-BRICS cooperation on common priorities and share perspectives on global and regional matters of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Related Topics:
Narendra ModiVladimir PutinRussia

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