The IFS officer drew attention after appearing with Modi, Putin and Xi at the BRICS Summit
A photograph of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2026 BRICS Summit has become one of the most widely shared images from the meeting.
But while the three world leaders dominated the frame, social media users soon noticed another face — a young Indian diplomat standing just behind them, smiling as Modi and Xi spoke. He was identified as Sidharth Babu, a 36-year-old Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer from Kochi, Kerala. Babu currently serves as Deputy Secretary in the East Asia Division of India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
His appearance in the photograph was not incidental. His expertise in Mandarin and experience dealing with China placed him in a key position during the interaction. Reports said he helped Prime Minister Modi follow Xi’s remarks during their conversation.
Babu’s path to the diplomatic service was far from conventional. He completed his BTech in mechanical engineering from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kerala in 2012. After graduating, he worked in the e-commerce sector before deciding to pursue the Civil Services Examination.
His first attempt was unsuccessful. He returned for a second attempt and secured an impressive All India Rank of 15, eventually opting for the Indian Foreign Service. He joined the MEA as an officer trainee in December 2017.
His decision to pursue diplomacy was linked to a longstanding interest in international relations and global affairs.
Babu's first overseas assignment proved particularly important for his career.
He was posted to Beijing in 2018, initially serving as Third Secretary and later as Second Secretary. He remained in China until 2022, gaining several years of experience in one of India's most important and complex diplomatic relationships.
During his time in Beijing, he developed his Chinese-language skills, which later became a major asset in his diplomatic work.
His current position in the MEA's East Asia Division further reflects that expertise. The division deals with India's diplomatic relations with countries including China, Japan, South Korea, North Korea and Mongolia.
After his Beijing posting, Babu served as a consul in California from August 2022 to June 2024.
During his time in the United States, he pursued a master's degree in language interpretation and translation at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, further strengthening his language and interpretation skills.
He returned to New Delhi in 2024 and served as an Under Secretary before becoming Deputy Secretary in the East Asia Division in January 2025.
Not his first high-profile diplomatic appearance
The BRICS photograph was not the first time Babu has been seen working closely with Prime Minister Modi during a major diplomatic engagement.
At India's Republic Day celebrations in January 2026, he was reportedly stationed near the VIP podium and interpreted during a conversation between Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The image from the BRICS Summit offered a rare glimpse of an official working behind the scenes as some of the world's most prominent leaders interacted.
For social media users, however, the young diplomat's presence quickly became a story in its own right.
From a mechanical engineering graduate and e-commerce professional to a Mandarin-speaking diplomat working alongside Modi, Putin and Xi, Babu's career has put him at the centre of some of India's most closely watched international engagements.