Mumbai security scare: Fake PMO ID, gun found before Modi event

Mumbai Police detained two men after their presence at the venue raised security concerns
Two people were detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to attend an event on Tuesday, police said.
One of those detained, a 24-year-old man, allegedly claimed to be an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and was found in possession of a fake PMO identity card, according to police.
The man was reportedly accompanied by another person described as his bodyguard. A gun was recovered from the second individual, police said.
Mumbai Police detained both men after their presence at the venue raised security concerns. The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation and is verifying their identities, credentials and the circumstances in which they entered the high-security venue.
Officials are also examining the firearm recovered from the alleged bodyguard. Further details about the weapon and the fake identity card have not yet been released.
Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the seventh edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026 in Mumbai at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday.
The annual conference brings together policymakers, regulators, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors and academics to discuss developments in financial technology, innovation and regulation.
The investigation into the security incident is continuing, with further details awaited.
With inputs from Agencies