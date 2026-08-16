Video offers rare glimpse of Modi’s daily bond with animals at his residence
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a glimpse of his quieter morning routine, posting a video of himself feeding peacocks and cows at his official residence before leaving for Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.
In the video shared on Instagram, Modi is seen feeding grains to peacocks during his morning walk and exercise session at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. He is also seen feeding and gently stroking cows, including indigenous and miniature breeds kept at the residence.
“Feeding my friends every morning is a daily routine,” Modi wrote in the post. He said the animals appeared to realise that he was leaving early and came to meet him before he headed to the Red Fort.
“Special, as always!” he added.
The peacocks have often featured in Modi’s social media posts and are regularly seen around him during his early morning walks on the lawns of his residence. The Prime Minister has also kept indigenous cattle breeds there.
The video offered a personal moment ahead of a busy Independence Day schedule, which includes the ceremonial flag hoisting and his address to the nation from the Red Fort.
Modi has frequently shared photographs and videos featuring animals, birds and nature alongside updates on his official engagements. The latest post again highlighted his daily interaction with the animals at his residence, giving followers a rare glimpse of his routine away from formal government events.