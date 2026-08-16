GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Inside Modi’s speech: 40 ‘deshwasiyon’, 50 nods to youth

PM unveils major initiatives on AI skills, free coaching, sports and drug fight

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets NCC cadets and students during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets NCC cadets and students during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday.
ANI

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had plenty of policy announcements to make from the Red Fort on India’s Independence Day. But running through his 75-minute speech was another message — contained not so much in what he announced, but in whom he repeatedly chose to address.

“Mere pyare deshwasiyon” — my beloved fellow citizens — was Modi’s favourite form of address during his 13th Independence Day speech, appearing nearly 40 times.

But one group received particularly intense attention: India’s young.

Modi referred to the country’s youth roughly 50 times, using expressions ranging from “yuva shakti” and “naujawan” to “yuva” and, on one occasion, “mere pyare yuva” — my beloved youth.

And the emphasis was backed by some of the speech’s biggest announcements.

A pitch to young India

Modi announced free online coaching for competitive examinations, arguing that coaching fees place a heavy burden on poor and middle-class families.

He also unveiled an ambitious AI-skilling initiative under which one crore young people are to be trained in artificial intelligence skills over the next year, Indian media reports said.

Sports formed another part of the youth push.

The Prime Minister announced a nationwide talent hunt for children aged five to 15, aimed at identifying promising athletes from across India and giving them specialised training to develop into world-class competitors.

He linked that effort to India’s sporting ambitions for 2036, saying the country should aim to participate in at least three-fourths of events.

But Modi also had a warning for young Indians.

Calling drug addiction a major challenge, he urged families to join a 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan, or drug-free youth campaign, describing the fight against addiction as a collective responsibility.

How Modi’s language has changed

A look at previous Independence Day speeches shows how Modi’s preferred way of addressing Indians has shifted.

“Deshwasiyon” has long been one of his staples.

He used it around 50 times in 2025, about 30 times in 2024, nearly 15 times in 2023 and more than 40 times in 2022.

“Sathiyon”, or friends, has also featured prominently. Modi used it 10 times this year, compared with about 35 times last year and nearly 30 in 2024.

But 2023 was different.

That year, “parivaarjan” — family members — became his dominant expression, appearing around 50 times.

In Saturday’s speech, Modi also used “desh sevak”, meaning those who serve the nation, and “bhai beheno” — brothers and sisters.

More than a choice of words

The repeated references offered a window into the audiences Modi wanted to reach.

His focus on young Indians was accompanied by promises touching education, AI, sport and the fight against drugs, while his broader address repeatedly returned to the language of national belonging.

Modi also announced plans to modernise India’s civil defence system and highlighted the country’s push for energy security, including a target of 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047.

Yet amid the policy and politics of the Red Fort address, one phrase kept bringing Modi back to his audience:

“Mere pyare deshwasiyon.”

Nearly 40 times in 75 minutes, the Prime Minister returned to those words — while making it equally clear that much of his message was directed at the generation he sees carrying India into the future.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaNarendra Modi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In December 2021, he summoned more than 900 Better employees to a Zoom call just before the holiday season and abruptly told them they were being laid off.

Indian-American CEO who fired 900 on Zoom is sacked

2h ago3m read
Burj Khalifa turns saffron, white and green for India

Burj Khalifa turns saffron, white and green for India

2m read
Participants of a painting competition celebrating India’s spirit of independence and the vision of a developed India organised by the Indian Islamic Centre (IIC), Abu Dhabi to mark the 80th Indian Independence Day.

UAE’s Indian expats share 80th Independence Day dreams

5m read
Each skydiver carried their own national flag during the jump from a Military Ilyushin Il-76TD aircraft.

Watch: UAE Indians fly tricolour in record skydive feat

4m read