Ajay Devgn reflected on Modi’s years in public life, writing about the idea of “seva”, or service, and wishing the Prime Minister continued health and strength. His tweet read, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind!”