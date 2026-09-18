Film stars hail PM Modi’s ‘seva’ and leadership on his 76th birthday
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, several Bollywood and South Indian film personalities took to social media to share birthday messages.
Akshay Kumar encouraged people to mark the occasion by helping others, writing that there was no better way to celebrate than to “be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face.”
Salman Khan kept his message brief, wishing the Prime Minister a happy birthday as “Narendra Bhai Modi.”
Shah Rukh Khan shared a message wishing Modi, "Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation."
Ajay Devgn reflected on Modi’s years in public life, writing about the idea of “seva”, or service, and wishing the Prime Minister continued health and strength. His tweet read, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind!”
Mohanlal also shared a short birthday message, describing Modi’s work towards India’s progress as a source of inspiration and wishing him strength and success.
Kangana Ranaut, the actor and BJP MP, said she lit a “Lamp of Blessings” and offered prayers for Modi’s health. Her message also referred to his 25 years in public life and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan initiative.
Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Shetty shared simpler tributes. Shroff posted a photograph with Modi on Instagram, while Shetty shared a throwback picture on her Instagram Story, along with birthday wishes.
The messages came from actors across Hindi and Malayalam cinema, with several film personalities using social media to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.