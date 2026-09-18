GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Mohanlal lead celebrity wishes for PM Narendra Modi on 76th Birthday: 'Keep inspiring'

Film stars hail PM Modi’s ‘seva’ and leadership on his 76th birthday

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
(File photo/ANI)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, several Bollywood and South Indian film personalities took to social media to share birthday messages.

Akshay Kumar encouraged people to mark the occasion by helping others, writing that there was no better way to celebrate than to “be of service to someone, help a needy person, bring a smile to someone's face.”

Salman Khan kept his message brief, wishing the Prime Minister a happy birthday as “Narendra Bhai Modi.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared a message wishing Modi, "Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation."

Ajay Devgn reflected on Modi’s years in public life, writing about the idea of “seva”, or service, and wishing the Prime Minister continued health and strength. His tweet read, “Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji! Watching you serve this nation, year after year, tirelessly and selflessly, is a reminder of what true seva looks like. Your commitment to the people of India, especially the last person in the last row, has always moved me deeply. On your birthday, I pray for your continued good health and strength, so that your journey of service to Bharat continues for many more years to come. Jai Hind!”

Mohanlal also shared a short birthday message, describing Modi’s work towards India’s progress as a source of inspiration and wishing him strength and success.

Kangana Ranaut, the actor and BJP MP, said she lit a “Lamp of Blessings” and offered prayers for Modi’s health. Her message also referred to his 25 years in public life and the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan initiative.

Jackie Shroff and Shilpa Shetty shared simpler tributes. Shroff posted a photograph with Modi on Instagram, while Shetty shared a throwback picture on her Instagram Story, along with birthday wishes.

The messages came from actors across Hindi and Malayalam cinema, with several film personalities using social media to mark the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday.

Who is Sidharth Babu, seen with Modi, Putin and Xi?

3m read
Shah Rukh Khan had one school ‘flaw’, says Palash Sen

Shah Rukh Khan had one school ‘flaw’, says Palash Sen

2m read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI)

Gun, fake PMO ID found at venue ahead of Modi event

1m read
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat in Mumbai on June 10, 2023.

'I am a Pathaan': SRK's reply to underworld threats

3m read