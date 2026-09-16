Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski split after 9 years of marriage: 'We've got each other forever'

Couple call separation 'the right move' while pledging lifelong support
After nearly a decade as a married couple, Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are parting ways.
The pair broke the news themselves, sharing a joint statement exclusively with PEOPLE that revealed they'd actually been living apart for some time before going public. Rather than framing it as a loss, they described the split as the healthiest path forward for everyone involved.
"We have been separated for a while, and it's proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We've got each other forever—and it's GOOD," the statement read.
A love story that started on stage
Seyfried, 40, and Sadoski, 50, didn't fall for each other overnight. Their connection began in 2015 when they shared the stage in the off-Broadway production The Way We Get By. Months later, fate brought them together again — this time in front of cameras, playing romantic leads in The Last Word. Somewhere along the way, the chemistry stopped being fictional. PEOPLE confirmed the two were officially an item by March 2016.
From there, things moved quickly. An engagement followed later that same year, and by March 2017, the couple had slipped away and gotten married without fanfare. Sadoski later described the low-key ceremony fondly: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."
Building a family out of the spotlight
The newlyweds wasted no time starting a family — daughter Nina arrived just days after the wedding. Their son, Thomas Jr., followed in September 2020.
Rather than chase headlines, the couple retreated to a farm in upstate New York, where they raised their kids largely away from public view. Seyfried would occasionally pull back the curtain, sharing snapshots of their day-to-day life, their menagerie of animals, and their joint advocacy work for children impacted by war.
Even early on, Sadoski made his admiration for his wife clear, telling PEOPLE shortly after their wedding: "She's the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world."
Showing up for each other, publicly and privately
Despite guarding their private life closely, the two never shied away from supporting one another in their careers. When Seyfried took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The Dropout in 2022, she made a point of thanking Sadoski in her speech. He returned the favor the following year, standing by her side on the red carpet at the 2023 premiere of The Crowded Room.
Now, nine years after they said "I do," the two are officially moving on — but if their statement is any indication, they're doing it on their own terms, and without bitterness.