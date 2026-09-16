Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski split after 9 years of marriage: 'We've got each other forever'

From there, things moved quickly. An engagement followed later that same year, and by March 2017, the couple had slipped away and gotten married without fanfare. Sadoski later described the low-key ceremony fondly: "We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other."